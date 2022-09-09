Pet Of The Week: Beaver

OSWEGO – Busy little Beaver. Busy busy busy. Always on the move and needing to finish a job. This little dude is ALWAYS on the go.

He doesn’t know the meaning of quit. His little sister Fisher is the only one who can keep him in line. With as active as Beaver is we would recommend a home with older children. Even though Beaver is a very active young man, he is also gives the best cuddles and kisses. Beaver will need a home with at least one other cat or to be adopted with his sister.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...