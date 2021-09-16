Pet Of The Week: Bethany

OSWEGO COUNTY – Despite being the littlest of her family and the fussiest eater, Bethany was the first to toddle and walk. She’s been on the move ever since! Bethany is constantly hungry for food and attention, which is totally relatable.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from the Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email the Humane Society your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Rafiki

Rapunzel

Rory

Ramona

Reagan

Libby

Cindy

Pontoon

Harmony

Haley

Hank

Holden

Harper

Hannah

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...