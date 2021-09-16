Pet Of The Week: Bethany

September 16, 2021 Contributor
Bethany is this week's Pet of the Week. Photo provided by the Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Despite being the littlest of her family and the fussiest eater, Bethany was the first to toddle and walk. She’s been on the move ever since! Bethany is constantly hungry for food and attention, which is totally relatable.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from the Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email the Humane Society your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

