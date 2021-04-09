Pet Of The Week: Big Boy

OSWEOG – Look at this handsome man. This is Big Boy. His name describes him perfectly.

Big Boy came to us after his dad could no longer care for him and his brother. During our initial look over we saw that he didnt have any teeth. We offered him canned food and he gobbled it all down. Big Boy is currently in a foster home and has been around dogs and other cats. He seems to love everyone he comes across. We were told that he is around 12-14 yrs old. All of his lab work looked good from the vet. They did notice that he has a mass inside his ear. However it does not seem to affect him at all. If you are interested in adoption Big Boy please send us an application for adoption found on our website.

We do require an approved application before we setup a meet and greet.

If you are interested in adopting Big Boy, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/big-boy/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society.

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

