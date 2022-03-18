Pet Of The Week: Cabbage

March 18, 2022 Contributor
Cabbage is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Cabbage is just as friendly and outgoing as she is mischievous. She gets along with all human and furry friends. She would love a playful, busy home.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from Petfinder at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-petfinder. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Lil’ Mikey

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/ 

