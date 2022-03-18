OSWEGO – Cabbage is just as friendly and outgoing as she is mischievous. She gets along with all human and furry friends. She would love a playful, busy home.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from Petfinder at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-petfinder. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Lil’ Mikey
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.