Pet of the Week: Calliope

June 3, 2021 Contributor
Calliope is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Calliope would love to be your best friend! She’d follow you anywhere and talk about anything you wanted to talk about. She’d be a great companion in any family.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected] or https://oswegohumane.org/pet/calliope/.

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

