Pet of the Week: Calliope

OSWEGO – Calliope would love to be your best friend! She’d follow you anywhere and talk about anything you wanted to talk about. She’d be a great companion in any family.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected] or https://oswegohumane.org/pet/calliope/.

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Other adoptable animals:

Jack

Millie

Tori

Lyla

Phoenix

Eddie

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...