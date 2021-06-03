Pet of the Week: Calliope

OSWEGO – Calliope would love to be your best friend! She’d follow you anywhere and talk about anything you wanted to talk about. She’d be a great companion in any family.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected] or https://oswegohumane.org/pet/calliope/.
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/OswegoHumane
