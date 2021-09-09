OSWEGO – Catleen has tapped into her speedability and zooms around from room to room, only to stop suddenly to strike a pose with a floofed tail. When she’s done rampaging, she morphs back into an absolute snuggle-bug.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

