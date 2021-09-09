Pet Of The Week: Catleen

September 9, 2021 Contributor
Catleen is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Catleen has tapped into her speedability and zooms around from room to room, only to stop suddenly to strike a pose with a floofed tail. When she’s done rampaging, she morphs back into an absolute snuggle-bug.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Pontoon
  • Kelsey
  • Bethany
  • Cindy
  • Libby
  • Carlton
  • Tuesday

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

 

Print this entry