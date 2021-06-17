Pet Of The Week: Eddie

OSWEGO – Eddie is a loving boy who likes to be where the people are. He is very vocal about what he wants, which is attention, attention and more attention! He loves cuddles, food, and people.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/eddie/

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

