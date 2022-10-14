OSWEGO – Forky is here! This little girl is a crazy, fun loving, spirited little kitten. She is very small for her age. We are still waiting for her to be big enough for her surgery. It is very likely she will stay very small (under 6lbs).

We are hoping to spay her by the end of November as long as she weighs enough. You will need to make sure ALL human food is out of reach! She will try and steal it off your fork. If interested in adopting please email us for a copy of our adoption application.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

