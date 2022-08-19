Pet Of The Week: Harry Potter

OSWEGO – The Boy Who Lived is looking for a family of his very own. Harry would love an adult cat playmate who is just as engaging. As a bright kitten with a severe heart murmur, Harry deserves the utmost care and attention for his lifetime.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
Turkey
Cougar
Otter
Manatee
Myrtle
Koda
Frank
Nemo
Oswego County Humane Society
Phone: 315-207-1070
Fax: 315-410-5473
[email protected]
29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/