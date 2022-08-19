Pet Of The Week: Harry Potter

OSWEGO – The Boy Who Lived is looking for a family of his very own. Harry would love an adult cat playmate who is just as engaging. As a bright kitten with a severe heart murmur, Harry deserves the utmost care and attention for his lifetime.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

