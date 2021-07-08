Pet Of The Week: Jack

July 8, 2021 Contributor
Jack is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Jack enjoys the luxuries of the indoors and the wild adventures of the great outdoors. He is 2 years old and in search of a home to show off his belly!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

 

