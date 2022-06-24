OSWEGO – We’re not sure why he was abandoned on the side of the road in a cardboard box, but we know Koda is ready for a new life. He prefers a quiet home, and is OK with multiple other cats around.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Manatee

Otter

Ron

Myrtle

Hyena

Cheetah

Rhino

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...