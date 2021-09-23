OSWEGO – Libby would like to keep you company, maybe sit for a while in a bright sun spot and tell you about the rustling leaves out a window. Libby doesn’t need much. Just a new home.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
