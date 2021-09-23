Pet Of The Week: Libby

September 23, 2021 Contributor
Libby is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Libby would like to keep you company, maybe sit for a while in a bright sun spot and tell you about the rustling leaves out a window. Libby doesn’t need much. Just a new home.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Rapunzel
  • Rafiki
  • Rory
  • Ramona
  • Reagan
  • Haley
  • Harmony
  • Holden
  • Hank
  • Harper
  • Hannah
  • Cindy
  • Pontoon
  • Kelsey

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry