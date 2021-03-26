OSWEGO –Meet our sweet and sassy lady Luna. Luna was brought to us as a stray.

She was very shy and nervous with all the people around at our office. She has since settled in and loves having everyone come in and give her all the love. Luna may have gone an extended amount of time with no food. Because of this she sometimes will hiss if you try to take her food dish. We are working very hard with her to know that she will never go hungry again.

Luna has also decided that she would prefer to be in a home alone. She does not like sharing her human companions at all. This means that there can be no other pets in the home at all. We would also recommend no small children as she does get spooked with anyone moving fast.

Luna would love to have a lap to call her own. She is a sweet and playful girl that we would love to send to the perfect home.

If you are interested in adopting Luna, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/luna/ ?or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

