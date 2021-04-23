Pet Of The Week: Millie

April 23, 2021 Contributor
Millie is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Millie is about 2 years old and in need of a new home! She would get along great with other cats and dogs. We’re sure she’s an excellent playmate for children too.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

If you are interested in adopting Millie, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/millie/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

