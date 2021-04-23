OSWEGO – Millie is about 2 years old and in need of a new home! She would get along great with other cats and dogs. We’re sure she’s an excellent playmate for children too.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!
Check out our on-going Photo Contest Fundraiser at gogophotocontest.com/oswegocountyhumane/ and vote for your favorite entry! Contest goes through May 2, 2021.
If you are interested in adopting Millie, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/millie/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/OswegoHumane
