OSWEGO – Millie is about 2 years old and in need of a new home! She would get along great with other cats and dogs. We’re sure she’s an excellent playmate for children too.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

Check out our on-going Photo Contest Fundraiser at gogophotocontest.com/oswegocountyhumane/ and vote for your favorite entry! Contest goes through May 2, 2021.

If you are interested in adopting Millie, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/millie/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Other adoptable animals:

Tori

Phoenix

Annie

Moose

Marble

Calliope

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...