OSWEGO – Barely 4 months old, Moose is personally acquainted with kids and other cats and loves them all!

He plays fast and hard, like a typical kitten, but he’s got an endearing purr that is sure to melt hearts.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

Contact Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Other adoptable animals:

Mable

Tori

Ladybug

Cricket

Phoenix

Millie

Jack

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...