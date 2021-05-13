OSWEGO – Barely 4 months old, Moose is personally acquainted with kids and other cats and loves them all!
He plays fast and hard, like a typical kitten, but he’s got an endearing purr that is sure to melt hearts.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!
Contact Oswego County Humane Society:
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/OswegoHumane
