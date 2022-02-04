OSWEGO – Here is Miss Independent, Octavia, herself. While she gets along well with other cats, she would be pleased as punch to be your only feline friend.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Strudel

Cyclone

Cupcake

Zippo

Zelda

Uma

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related