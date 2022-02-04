OSWEGO – Here is Miss Independent, Octavia, herself. While she gets along well with other cats, she would be pleased as punch to be your only feline friend.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
