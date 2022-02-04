Pet Of The Week: Octavia

February 4, 2022 Contributor
Octavia is available for adoption. Photo courtesy of Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO – Here is Miss Independent, Octavia, herself. While she gets along well with other cats, she would be pleased as punch to be your only feline friend.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

