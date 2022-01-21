OSWEGO – Odessa is as sweet as her orangey coloring. She gets along great with other cats and has lived with dogs. She considers herself to be a “mature” five months old.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

