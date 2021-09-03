OSWEGO – Pascal can be a crazy kitten when it’s time to play but he also enjoys the finer things in life like couch cuddles with soft blankets.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

