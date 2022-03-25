Pet Of The Week: Penne

March 25, 2022 Contributor
Penne is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Our Penne sure is a plateful! She is a lovely, chatty girl ready for anything… especially a new family to call her own.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Lava
  • Tortellini
  • Cavatappi
  • Rigatoni
  • Macaroni
  • Jasmine
  • Rosie
  • Mina

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

