Pet Of The Week: Rory

October 22, 2021 Contributor
Rory is available for adoption.

OSWEGO –  Rory is ready for adoption! She is a sweet, bossy kitty and 5.5 months old, up-to-date with vaccinations and spayed/neutered.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Tuesday
  • Kelsey
  • Libby
  • Harmony
  • Holden
  • Nash
  • Max
  • Reagan
  • Lilith
  • Lacey
  • Louise

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry