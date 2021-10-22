OSWEGO – Rory is ready for adoption! She is a sweet, bossy kitty and 5.5 months old, up-to-date with vaccinations and spayed/neutered.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
