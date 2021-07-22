Pet Of The Week: Skiff

Skiff is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – For Skiff, all that velvet hides a quiet yet powerful motor (for purring only). A little shy at first, Skiff is easy to come around once he docks at port for a while.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

 

