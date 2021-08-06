Pet Of The Week: S’mores

August 6, 2021 Contributor

OSWEGO – This little piggie is the whole package… S’mores is great with people of all ages and loves attention, she tells you with her whisper-squeaker.  She’s petite at 2 years old and is chock full o’ spunk and fun!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected].

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

