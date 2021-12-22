Pet Of The Week: Stella

December 22, 2021 Contributor
Stella is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Stella is a little sweetheart. She’s a happy lady, pleased to be near her people. She gets along well with other cats. We’re not sure how she would feel about a doggie companion.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Theo
  • Yes Pigs
  • Josie
  • Milky Way
  • Moon Pie
  • Layla
  • Brenda
  • Xena
  • Otto
  • Panda

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

 

Print this entry