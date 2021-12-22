Pet Of The Week: Stella

OSWEGO – Stella is a little sweetheart. She’s a happy lady, pleased to be near her people. She gets along well with other cats. We’re not sure how she would feel about a doggie companion.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Theo

Yes Pigs

Josie

Milky Way

Moon Pie

Layla

Brenda

Xena

Otto

Panda

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...