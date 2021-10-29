OSWEGO – We call this tiny enigma Tuesday. She’s quirky and reserved and so sweet she’ll give you a tooth ache. Tuesday would appreciate a calm, quiet home with a loving and patient family.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
