Pet Of The Week: Tuesday

October 29, 2021 Contributor
Tuesday is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – We call this tiny enigma Tuesday. She’s quirky and reserved and so sweet she’ll give you a tooth ache. Tuesday would appreciate a calm, quiet home with a loving and patient family.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

