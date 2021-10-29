OSWEGO – We call this tiny enigma Tuesday. She’s quirky and reserved and so sweet she’ll give you a tooth ache. Tuesday would appreciate a calm, quiet home with a loving and patient family.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Georgiana

Geoffrey

Nash

Naomi

Rory

Reagan

Kelsey

Harmony

Holden

Lilith

Louise

Lacey

Libby

Max

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related