Oswego – Can’t you just see lil’ Pippi Longstocking skipping down the lane!? This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
https://tinyurl.com/pippi-rabbit
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities
(photo courtesy of the Oswego County Humane Society)
