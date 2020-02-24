Phoenix Central School District Hosts Edcamp for Area Educators

PHOENIX – After a successful inaugural Edcamp in 2019, the Phoenix Central School District build upon that momentum this year with another well-received day of professional development opportunities.

The teacher-driven learning event featured a variety of sessions as determined by participants.

With no prescheduled presentations or keynotes, participants took the reins and determined what they would learn based on their unique interests.

“When you have ownership over your own learning, it’s more impactful in your instruction,” said Nicole Covell, PCSD’s Director of Data, RTI and Instructional Technology.

Covell and a team of PCSD teachers spent months planning for a successful event, and they were not disappointed as educators from across the region descended upon Emerson J. Dillon Middle School on Feb. 20.

Participants learned about flipped classrooms, esports, virtual/augmented reality, podcasting, Google Suite and several other tech-based topics.

“This allows educators to have a hand in what sort of professional development they receive,” Covell said. “That makes a huge difference and we’re excited to host such a unique professional development day.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...