Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 11/30/2021

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BLAIR, JAMES CRAIG

Address: 205 CLEVELAND AVE, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 10/15/98

Arrest Number: 4726

Time/Date: 21:58:00 11/30/21 Booking Number: 4721

Loc. of Arrest: 800BLK HOLLY DR Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:43:16 11/30/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

21:43:16 11/30/21 VTL0375.2A4 I0 (6602) NO/INADEQUATE PLATE LAMP

Inmate Name: COCOPOTI, JAMIE M

Address: 260 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/06/85

Arrest Number: 4707

Time/Date: 13:54:00 11/30/21 Booking Number: 4702

Loc. of Arrest: 260 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:00:00 10/27/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 4740

Time/Date: 13:54:00 11/30/21 Booking Number: 4735

Loc. of Arrest: 260 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:49:29 11/30/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: HARNEY, SARAH L

Address: 299 KINGDOM RD, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/11/89

Arrest Number: 4728

Time/Date: 09:15:00 12/02/21 Booking Number: 4723

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:57:04 09/23/21 PL240.30 AM2 (3977) AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT-2ND

Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNE

Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/14/78

Arrest Number: 4733

Time/Date: 01:05:00 12/03/21 Booking Number: 4728

Loc. of Arrest: 1013 EMERY ST; BYRNE DAIRY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:47:07 12/03/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: PEREZ, LORAINA

Address: 59 W 1ST ST S APT LOWER, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/22/90

Arrest Number: 4729

Time/Date: 10:10:00 12/02/21 Booking Number: 4724

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:12:04 09/19/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: WAVLE, ROBERT A

Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 12/21/75

Arrest Number: 4744

Time/Date: 22:24:00 12/03/21 Booking Number: 4739

Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:01:00 12/03/21 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4

Inmate Name: YERDON, BRITANI ELIZABETH

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/17/92

Arrest Number: 4759

Time/Date: 20:00:00 12/05/21 Booking Number: 4754

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.03 AF2 (3774) MURDER-2: DURING SPECIFIED FEL

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.01 AF2 (2051) MURDER: INTENTION

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL160.15.01 BF1 (2191) ROBBERY-1ST:CAUSE SERIOUS INJ

ATTEMPTED MURDER & ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Total Arrests: 8

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 11/30/21` and `23:59:59 12/05/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 12/08/21

