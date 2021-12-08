Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 11/30/2021

Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: BLAIR, JAMES CRAIG
Address: 205 CLEVELAND AVE, SYRACUSE, NY
Birth Date: 10/15/98
Arrest Number: 4726
Time/Date: 21:58:00 11/30/21 Booking Number: 4721
Loc. of Arrest: 800BLK HOLLY DR Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:43:16 11/30/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
21:43:16 11/30/21 VTL0375.2A4 I0 (6602) NO/INADEQUATE PLATE LAMP
Inmate Name: COCOPOTI, JAMIE M
Address: 260 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 01/06/85
Arrest Number: 4707
Time/Date: 13:54:00 11/30/21 Booking Number: 4702
Loc. of Arrest: 260 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:00:00 10/27/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 4740
Time/Date: 13:54:00 11/30/21 Booking Number: 4735
Loc. of Arrest: 260 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
13:49:29 11/30/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: HARNEY, SARAH L
Address: 299 KINGDOM RD, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/11/89
Arrest Number: 4728
Time/Date: 09:15:00 12/02/21 Booking Number: 4723
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:57:04 09/23/21 PL240.30 AM2 (3977) AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT-2ND
Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNE
Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 08/14/78
Arrest Number: 4733
Time/Date: 01:05:00 12/03/21 Booking Number: 4728
Loc. of Arrest: 1013 EMERY ST; BYRNE DAIRY Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:47:07 12/03/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: PEREZ, LORAINA
Address: 59 W 1ST ST S APT LOWER, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/22/90
Arrest Number: 4729
Time/Date: 10:10:00 12/02/21 Booking Number: 4724
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
20:12:04 09/19/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: WAVLE, ROBERT A
Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 12/21/75
Arrest Number: 4744
Time/Date: 22:24:00 12/03/21 Booking Number: 4739
Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
22:01:00 12/03/21 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4
Inmate Name: YERDON, BRITANI ELIZABETH
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 10/17/92
Arrest Number: 4759
Time/Date: 20:00:00 12/05/21 Booking Number: 4754
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.03 AF2 (3774) MURDER-2: DURING SPECIFIED FEL
01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.01 AF2 (2051) MURDER: INTENTION
01:11:36 12/04/21 PL160.15.01 BF1 (2191) ROBBERY-1ST:CAUSE SERIOUS INJ
ATTEMPTED MURDER & ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Total Arrests: 8
