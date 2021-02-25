Cop Logs: Oswego PD 2/9 – 2/21/21

Arrest Number: 1252

Inmate Name: KRISTY M. BALCOM

Birth Date: 12/07/91

Charges:

CRIM IMPERSON-2ND: INTERNET

UNLAWFUL PUB INTIMATE IMAGE

Summary:

On 02/18/2021 at 6:29 p.m., Kristy M. Balcom was arrested for Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Unlawful Publishing an Intimate Image, after a domestic incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Balcom was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on 02/18/2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1278

Inmate Name: DEREK FRANCIS BIVENS

Birth Date: 02/26/97

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE

OPER LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM ACC

OPERATE VEHICLE W/0 INSURANCE

DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

AGGRAVATED DWI: PER SE-NO PRIOR

Summary:

On 02/21/2021 at 01:39 hrs., Derek F. Bivens was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated and Reckless Driving, following an incident where he did leave the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident. Bivens was also issued UTT’s for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.

Bivens was processed and later transported to Oswego County Jail, where he was held awaiting arraignment on 02/21/2021 at 08:30 hrs. in Oswego County CAP Court.

Arrest Number: 1247

Inmate Name: CHRISTIAN J. CAMACHO

Birth Date: 11/08/97

Charges:

CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

Summary:

Christian Camacho was arrested for Damaging a Door by kicking in the door and causing damage to the door frame during a domestic dispute. Camacho was later transported to Oswego Police Department and is currently being held awaiting arraignment later today in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1228

Inmate Name: MORGAN DANIELLE COOK

Birth Date: 02/22/96

Charges:

MOVED FROM LANE UNSAFELY

DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at approximately 10:24 p.m., Morgan D. Cook was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Cook was issued multiple traffic citations and held pending her arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

Arrest Number: 1271

Inmate Name: STEPHANIE V. CUSYCK

Birth Date: 10/12/95

Charges:

CRIM SEX ACT 3: ACTOR>21 VIC<l7

RAPE 3: VICT LT 17 PERP GT 21

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

UNLAW DEAL CHILD- I ST: ALCOHOL

Summary:

On 2/20/2021 at 12:39 p.m., Stephanie Cuzyck was arrested for Criminal Sex Act in the 3rd Degree and Rape in the 3rd Degree following an intimate relationship with a 16-year-old victim. Cusyck was also charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child. Cusyck was held pending arraignment on 2/20/2021.

Arrest Number: 1235

Inmate Name: GARY J. FISCHEL

Birth Date: 02/22/80

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Summary:

On 02/16/2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Gary J. Fischel was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following a separate arrest. Fischel was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 02/25/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1258

Inmate Name: ALICIA N. FLEMING

Birth Date: 05/21/86

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/19/2021 at 05:35 hrs., Alicia N. Fleming was taken into custody for an active Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court by Honorable Judge Metcalf on 11/17/2020. Fleming was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail for arraignment on 02/19/2020 at 08:30 hrs. in Oswego County CAP Court.

Arrest Number: 1259

Inmate Name: ALICIA N. FLEMING

Birth Date: 05/21/86

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/19/2021 at 05:35 hrs., Alicia N. Fleming was taken into custody for an active Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court by Honorable Judge Metcalf on 11/17/2020. Fleming was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail for arraignment on 02/19/2020 at 08:30 hrs. in Oswego County CAP Court.

Arrest Number: 1207

Inmate Name: NICOLAS A. FRANGGI

Birth Date: 03/04/99

Charges:

DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Summary:

On 02/12/2021 at 10:31 a.m., Nicolas A. Franggi was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Franggi was released on scene with an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 02/25/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1265

Inmate Name: HOLLAND, NICOLE MARIE

Birth Date: 07/05/94

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Summary:

On 02/19/2021 at about 05:51 p.m., Nicole Holland was arrested on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department.

Holland was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 03/04/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1226

Inmate Name:JACKSON M. KENT

Birth Date: 03/19/98

Charges:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD

Summary:

On 02/13/2021 at 2:37 a.m., Jackson Kent was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree. Kent was released with a court date of 02/25/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1193

Inmate Name: CHRISTOPHER M. LEONE

Birth Date: 07/30/87

Charges:

CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-AMMO CLIP

CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT RIFLE

Summary:

On 2/10/21 at 4:43 p.m., Christopher Leone was arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. Leone was sent to the Oswego County Jail for arraignment in CAP court on 2/211/21.

Arrest Number: 1253

Inmate Name: JAMIE LYNN LICHOTA

Birth Date: 08/28/97

Charges:

HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CNTACT

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY

Summary:

On 02/18/2021 at approximately 9:57 p.m., Jamie L. Lichota was arrested for Harassment in the 2nd Degree as well as Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. Lichota was held and transported to Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

Arrest Number: 1218

Inmate Name: LUCIA ROSE LIVIA

Birth Date: 03/10/00

Charges:

DIS/CON: UNREASONABLE NOISE

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at approximately 1:52 a.m., Lucia Livia was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Livia was issued an appearance ticket with a return court date of 02/25/2021.

Arrest Number: 1276

Inmate Name: MICHAEL LOCKE

Birth Date: 11/11/97

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Summary:

On 02/20/2021 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Michael Locke was arrested for Petit Larceny. Locke was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 03/04/2021.

Arrest Number: 1286

Inmate Name: MARCO J. MASTRANGELO

Birth Date: 12 /22/85

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Summary:

On 02/21/2021 at approximately 4:08 p.m., Marco J. Mastrangelo was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant out of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Mastrangelo was turned over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for further processing on said warrant.

Arrest Number: 1238

Inmate Name: DERRICK D. MC COVERY

Birth Date: 03/19/70

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Summary:

On 02/16/2021 at approximately 08:02 p.m., Derrick McCovery was arrested for Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree. McCovery was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 02/25/2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1231

Inmate Name: JULIANNA MARIA PEREZ

Birth Date: 07/19/01

Charges:

ASLT 3-W/INT CAUSE PHYS INJURY

CRIM CONTEMPT-lST:PHY CONTACT

Summary:

On 02/16/2021 at 4:22 a.m., Julianna M. Perez was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Assault in the Third Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego.

Perez was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and then transported to Oswego County Jail where she was held pending arraignment in the Oswego Count CAP Court on 02/16/2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1281

Inmate Name: PAIGE M. PERL

Birth Date: 10/07/94

Charges:

HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CNTACT

Summary:

On 2/21/2021 at 09:44 hours, Paige Perl was arrested for Harassment Second when she grabbed the victim and attempted to punch them. Perl was released on scene with an appearance ticket for 3/4/2021 at 13:30 hours at Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1289

Inmate Name: KERA H. REED

Birth Date: 06/15/88

Charges:

CPCS-3RD: NARC DRUG INT/SELL

Summary:

On February 11, 2021, Kera H. M. Reed was found, after the Execution of a Search Warrant, to possess over 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl with intent to sell.

Arrest Number: 325

Inmate Name: KERA H. REED

Birth Date: 06/15/88

Charges:

CPCS-5TH: WITH INTENT TO SELL

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Summary:

On 02/11/2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Kera Reed was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Kera Reed was processed and held for CAP Court arraignment.

Arrest Number: 1217

Inmate Name: SCOTT A. ROBINSON

Birth Date: 10 /08/85

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 1ST

Summary:

On 02/13/2021 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Scott Robinson was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in Oswego City Court on 02/25/2021.

Arrest Number: 1199

Inmate Name: TRACEY E. SCHAFFER

Birth Date: 06/12/84

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Summary:

On 02/11/2021, Tracey E. Schaffer was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Schaffer was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on 02/11/2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1182

Inmate Name: LATINA JANETTA SMITH

Birth Date: 07/19/93

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Summary:

On 02/10/2021 at 00:01 hrs., Latina J. Smith was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree following a complaint at the Oswego Inn. Smith was issued an appearance ticket and released with a return court date of 02/25/2021 at 13:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1236

Inmate Name: JOSEPH W. SNYDER

Birth Date: 01/30/91

Charges:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Summary:

On 02/16/2021 at approximately 03:03 p.m., Joseph W. Snyder was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance -7th Degree following an investigation of a traffic stop. Snyder was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 03/04/2021 at 01:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1220

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Arrest Number: 1221

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Arrest Number: 1222

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Arrest Number: 1223

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Arrest Number: 1222

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Arrest Number: 1223

Inmate Name: SAMMARA D. STOWELL

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Summary:

On 02/14/2021 at 2:48 a.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Stowell was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Arrest Number: 1177

Inmate Name: Robert L. UPDEGROVE

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Charges:

PUB APP UNDR INFL NARC/DRUG

Summary:

On 02/09/2021 at 4:51 p.m., Robert Updegrove was arrested for Public Intoxication after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Updegrove was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 02/25/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1246

Inmate Name: HEATHER L. VANNOSTRAND

Birth Date: 05/19/94

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Summary:

On 2/28/2021 at 8:22 a.m., Heather Vannostrand was arrested for Petit Larceny after stealing merchandise from Stewart’s at 126 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY. Vannostrand was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to the Oswego City Court on 3/4/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1282

Inmate Name: LEE A. WILLIAMS

Birth Date: 01/02/96

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY

Summary:

On 2/21/2021 at approximately 14:47 hours, Lee Williams was arrested for Criminal Contempt for violating an active Order of Protection.

Arrest Number: 1204

Inmate Name: NATHANIAL J. WILLIAMS

Birth Date: 09/27/95

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY

Summary:

On 2/11/2021 Nathanial Williams was arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd when he violated an order of protection.Williams was processed and released.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...