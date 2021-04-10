Cop Logs: Oswego PD 3/22 – 4/5/21

Inmate Name: BAREHAM, ANDREW M.
Address: 803 RATHBURN ROAD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY
Birth Date: 04/04/92
Arrest Number: 1662
Time/Date: 17:00:04 – 03/26/21
Loc. of Arrest: E. 8TH STREET & BURKLE STREET
Booking Number: 1668
Agency: OPD
Offense Date 19:11:39 – 01/11/21
Charges:
OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST
Inmate Name: BOUCK, JOSEPH DANIEL
Address: 250 W. 2ND ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/05/01
Arrest Number: 1746
Time/Date: 16:29:00 – 04/04/21
Loc. of Arrest: 250 W. 2ND ST.; APT 1
Booking Number: 1752
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 16:22:34 – 04/04/21
Charges: CRIMINAL CONTEMPT- 2ND
Narrative:
On 04/04/2021 at approximately 4:29 p.m., Joseph Bouck was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree. He was processed and arraigned on 04/04/2021.
Inmate Name: BURCH, MASON REGINALD
Address: 30 DUBLIN ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/17/00
Arrest Number: 1643
Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN STREET
Booking Number: 1649
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Charges: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Narrative:
On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 , p.m., Mason Burch was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Inmate Name: CARNAL, WILLIAM IV
Address: 20 W. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/03/70
Arrest Number: 1739
Time/Date: 21:37:14 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 6 HILLSIDE AVE.; CHEAP SEATS
Booking Number: 1745
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 21:27:14 – 04/03/21
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
TRESPASS
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 9:37 p.m., William Carnal IV was arrested for Petit Larceny and Trespassing. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/22/2021.
Inmate Name: CARPENTIER, LORI J.
Address: 176 E. 7TH ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/03/67
Arrest Number: 1707
Time/Date: 13:24:19 – 03/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: 131 W. 1ST ST.; ST. LUKES APTS
Booking Number: 1713
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:24: 19 – 03/27/21
Charges: CRIM TRESPASS 3RD: ENCLSD PROP
Narrative:
On 03/31/2021 at approximately 15:40 hrs. Lori Carpentier came to the Oswego Police Department. While at the Police Department, Carpentier was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd. Carpentier was issued an appearance ticket with a court date of 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: ELLIS, CHRISTEL L.
Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/04/77
Arrest Number: 1638
Time/Date: 21:34:24 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 225 W. 1ST ST.; VICTORY TRANSFORMATION
Booking Number: 1644
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 21:34:24 – 03/23 /21
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
Narrative:
On 03/23/2021 at approximately 10:11 p.m., Christel L. Ellis, was arrested for Petit Larceny after stealing a cellphone at the Victory Transformation Center in the City of Oswego. Ellis was escorted to Oswego Police Department to be processed and was released with an appearance ticket to Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Inmate Name: OMAR ESPINOZA
Birth Date: 07/08/00
Arrest Number: 1644
Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN ST. OSWEGO
Booking Number: 1650
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Charges:
DIS/CON: UNREASONABLE NOISE
Narrative:
On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 p.m., Omar Espinoza was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Inmate Name: FAVATA, BRITTANY MAE
Address: 22 W. 8TH ST. D6, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/22/92
Arrest Number: 1748
Time/Date: 17:58:56 – 04/04/21
Loc. of Arrest: E. 7TH ST. & E. CAYUGA ST.
Booking Number: 1754
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:17:00 – 04/04/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 04/04/2021 at about 06:17 PM, Brittany M. Favata was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Favata was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Inmate Name: FLORA, BRITTNEY LEIGH
Address: 61 E. 10TH 1/2 ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/11/91
Arrest Number: 1730
Time/Date: 12:55:00 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.
Booking Number: 1736
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 10:31:1 8 – 03 /28/21
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 12: 55 p.m., Brittney Flora was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation where she did steal property from the victim, Country Max. Flora was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/15/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: FRYE, BRANDON J.
Address: 5 CEMETERY RD, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/25/87
Arrest Number: 1727
Time/Date: 18:00:00 – 04/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 143 E. 2ND ST.
Booking Number: 1733
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:34:30 – 03/28/21
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD
Narrative:
On 04/02/2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Brandon Frye was arrested for criminal trespass. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/15/2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Inmate Name: FURLONG, TIFFANY J.
Address: 36 E. ALBANY ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/29/89
Arrest Number: 1620
Time/Date: 23:42:00 – 03/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 120 E. BRIDGE ST.; STEWARTS
Booking Number: 1626
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:00:42 – 03/14/21
Charges:
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
Narrative:
On 03/22/2021 at approximately 11:42 p.m., Tiffany J. Furlong, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree following a drug complaint. Furlong was released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Inmate Name: GIOIA, ROBERT DAVID
Address: 102 S. 3RD ST.; APT 5, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 06/23/89
Arrest Number: 1615
Time/Date: 00:38:47 – 03/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE
Booking Number: 1621
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 00:38:47 – 03/22/21
Charges:
CPSP-4TH: VEH-EXCEPT MOTORCYCLE
UNAUTH USE VEH: W/O OWNER CNSNT
Narrative:
On 3/22/2021 at 12: 59 a.m., Robert Gioia was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle issued out of Scriba Justice Court. Gioia was processed at Oswego Police Department and transported to Oswego County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Inmate Name: HULL, JEREMIAH A.
Address: 139 LYON ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/24/84
Arrest Number: 1667
Time/Date: 11:16:00 – 03/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: 105 STATE ROUTE 104; DUNKIN DONUTS
Booking Number: 1673
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 10:41:41 03/27/21
Charges:
AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3 >SUSPENSNS
MV VIOL:FAIL NOTFY ADDRESS CHG
DWAI COMBINED DRUGS/ALCOHOL
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
AGG UNLIC OPER 1 – ALCOHOL
Inmate Name: JONES, BRADLEY L.
Address: 111 FULTON AVE, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 12/31/90
Arrest Number: 1743
Time/Date: 15:49:00 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 276 STATE ROUTE 104; COUNTRY MAX
Offense Date Statute
Booking Number: 1749
Agency: OPD
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 03:49 p.m., Bradley L. Jones was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation where he did steal property from the victim, Country Max. Jones was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/15/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: JONES, BRADLEY L.
Address: 111 FULTON AVE, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 12/31/90
Arrest Number: 1736
Time/Date: 15:49:06 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 61 E. 10TH 1/2 ST.
Booking Number: 1742
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:49:06 – 04/03/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at about 03: 49 p.m., Bradley L. Jones was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol. Jones was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.
Address: 131 W, 1ST,OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/17/87
Arrest Number: 1630
Time/Date: 10:14:00 – 03/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 177 W. 7TH ST.
Booking Number: 1636
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 09:51:48 – 03/22/21
Charges:
POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT
Narrative:
On 03/22/2021 at approximately 10:14 a.m., David M. Kingsley was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an investigation of a Trespass Complaint. Kingsley was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of –
Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.
Address: 131 W., 1ST,OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/17/87
Arrest Number: 1647
Time/Date: 09:12:55 – 03/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: 276 W. 1ST ST.; PAULS BIG M
Booking Number: 1653
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 09:12:55 – 03/24/21
Charges: PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P.
Address: 225 W 1ST ST; VICTORY TRANSFORMATIONS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/14/87
Arrest Number: 1709
Time/Date: 02:05:00 – 04/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: E. 1ST STREET & E .BRIDGE STREET
Booking Number: 1715
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 02:05:00 – 04/01/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 04/01/2021 at approximately 2:05 a.m., Aaron P. Knechtel was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Knechtel was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending his arraignment on 04/01/2021.
Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P.
Address: 225 W 1ST ST; VICTORY TRANSFORMATIONS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/14/87
Arrest Number: 1708
Tim e/Date: 02:13:41 – 04/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: E. 1ST STREET & E. BRIDGE STREET
Booking Number : 1714
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 02:05:00 – 04/01/2 1
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 04/01/2021 at approximately 2:05 a.m., Aaron P. Knechtel was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny issued out of the Oswego City Court on 03/25/2021 by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Knechtel was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 04/01/2021.
Inmate Name: MAUCH, LIBERTY D.
Address: 399 U.S. ROUTE 11, HASTINGS, NY
Birth Date: 06/26/79
Arrest Number: 1636
Tim e/Date: 11:14:00 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 137 STATE ROUTE 104; TJ MAXX
Booking Number: 1642
Agency: OPD
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT
Inmate Name: MOORE, SHAWN M.
Address: 225 W. 1ST ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/25/77
Arrest Number: 1616
Time/Date: 11:00:00 – 03/22/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.
Booking Number: 1622
Charges:
CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND
Narrative:
On 3/22/2021 at 11:00 a.m., Shawn M. Moore was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment of Property and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree following an incident at the Oswego Harbor. Moore was held for arraignment on 3/22/2021.
Inmate Name: MOTHERSELL, MARGARET SHIRLEY ELIZABETH
Address: 1075 STATE ROUTE 49, CONSTANTIA, NY
Birth Date: 07/05/92
Arrest Number: 1704
Time/Date: 01:50:00 – 03/31/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FPD
Booking Number: 1710
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 01:50:00 – 03/31/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 03/31/2021 at approximately 1:50 a.m., Margaret S. Mothersell was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Mothersell was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to the Oswego County Jail where she was held pending her arraignment on 03/31/2021.
Inmate Name: MUSCO, STEPHEN M.
Address: 133 W. SCHUYLER ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 10 /25/99
Arrest Number: 1642
Time/Date: 19:09:34 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: W. SCHUYLER STREET & LIBERTY STREET
Booking Number: 1648
Agency: OPD
Charges: VIOL OF LOC LAW VIOL
Narrative:
On 03/24/2021 at 7:09 p.m., Stephen M. Musco was arrested for local law Open Container after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Musco was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/27/2021 at 1:30 p.m.
Inmate Name: NELSON, RICHARD G.
Address: 3273 U.S.ROUTE 11; LA SIESTA HOTEL, MEXICO, NY
Birth Date: 08/06/87
Arrest Number: 1692
Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21
Loc. of Arrest: 99 W. BRIDGE ST.; BYRNE DAIRY
Booking Number: 1698
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21
Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 03/30/2021 at approximately 1:09 a.m., Richard G. Nelson was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Menacing in the Second Degree. Nelson was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to Oswego County Jail where he was held pending his arraignment on 03/30/2021.
Inmate Name: NELSON, RICHARD G.
Address: 3273 U.S.ROUTE 11; LA SIESTA HOTEL, MEXICO, NY
Birth Date: 08/06/87
Arrest Number: 1693
Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21
Loc. of Arrest: 99 W. BRIDGE ST.; BYRNE DAIRY
Booking Number: 1699
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 03/30/2021 at approximately 1:09 a.m., Richard G. Nelson was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Nelson was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to Oswego County Jail where he was held pending his arraignment on 03/30/2021.
Inmate Name: PALILEO, LEVY R.
Address: 203 BUNKER HILL ROAD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY
Birth Date: 01/21/82
Arrest Number: 1719
Time/Date: 23:39:52 – 04/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Booking Number: 1725
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 23:39:52 – 04/01/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at around 23:39 hrs., Levy Palileo was located at 47 W.VanBuren St. and arrested on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Palileo was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed and later lodged at Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A.
Address: 234 E. 11TH ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 08/12/87
Arrest Number: 1737
Time/Date: 16:52:24 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Offense Date Statute
Booking Number: 1743
Agency: OPD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD
MAKING GRAFFITI
POSSESSION OF GRAFFITI INST
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Michael A. Peronne was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree, Making Graffiti, and Possession of Graffiti Instruments after writing graffiti on the pipeline located on the pedestrian bridge. Peronne was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/22/2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: PRINCE, JEREMY
Address: 117 E. MANLIUS ST., SYRACUSE, NY
Birth Date: 02/07/93
Arrest Number: 1771
Time/Date: 11:20:28 – 04/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE
Booking Number: 1777
Agency: OPD
Offense Date
11:20:28 – 04/02/21
Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 4/2/2021 at 11: 27 a.m., Jeremy Prince was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, issued by Oswego City Court Judge Metcalf for DWAI Drugs, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd, after being stopped by Fulton Police Department. Prince was held pending CAP Court Arraignment on 4/2/2021 at 1:30 pm.
Inmate Name: RUPERT, JENNA LEE
Address: 901 CAYUGA ST., HANNIBAL VILLAO, NY
Birth Date: 06/05/96
Arrest Number: 1653
Time/Date: 20:41:44 – 03/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: DUER STREET & E. UTICA STREET
Booking Number: 1659
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:41:44 – 03/24/21
Charges:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 03/24/2021 at about 08:41, Jenna L. Rupert was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instruments. Rupert was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held for Oswego County CAP Court arraignment.
Inmate Name: SCHMITT, ANTHONY M.
Address: 102 LEITCH ST. APT 3, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 03/03/89
Arrest Number: 1672
Time/Date: 23:36:50 – 03/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: 61 E. ONEIDA ST; LOWER APT
Booking Number: 1678
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 23:17:50 – 03/27/21
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST
AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 TH
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND
CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY
Narrative:
On Saturday March 28, 2021 at around 23:36 hrs., Anthony Schmitt was arrested at 61 E. Oneida St. for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree. Schmitt was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed and held.
Inmate Name: SCHMITT, ANTHONY M.
Address: 102 LEITCH ST. APT 3, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 03/03/89
Arrest Number: 1674
Time/Date: 02:09:01 – 03/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 61 E. ONEIDA ST.; LOWER APT
Booking Number: 1680
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 02:09:01 – 03/28/21
Charges:
CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND
CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY
Narrative:
On Saturday March 27, 2021 at around 11:36 p.m., Anthony Schmitt was arrested at 61 E. Oneida St. for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, Aggravated Family Offense, and Criminal trespass in the 2nd Degree.
Schmitt was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed. Schmitt was later transported to Oswego County Jail where he was lodged pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/12/83
Arrest Number: 1678
Time/Date: 14:49:00 – 03/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD
Booking Number: 1684
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:05: 16 – 03/28/21
Statute
Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 03/28/2021 Randy Schouten was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.
Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/12/83
Arrest Number: 1679
Time/Date: 14:49:00 – 03/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD
Booking Number: 1685
Agency: OPD
Offense Date:15:13:25 – 03/28/21
Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 03/28/2021 Randy Schouten was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.
Arrest Number: 1677
Time/Date: 14:49:28 – 03/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD
Booking Number : 1683
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 14:49:28 – 03/28/21
Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 03/28/2021 Randy Schouten was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.
Inmate Name: SEAROR, MARTIN R.
Address: 37 SAMUEL WAY, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 06/08/87
Arrest Number: 1714
Time/Date: 16:30:00 – 04/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: 247 GEORGE WASHINGTON BLVD.
Booking Number: 1720
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 12:17:31 – 02/02 /21
Charges: PETIT LARCENY
Narrative:
On 04/01/2021 Martin Searor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Oswego City court on 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. for Petit Larceny.
Inmate Name: SEAROR, MARTIN R.
Address: 37 SAMUEL WAY, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 06/08/87
Arrest Number: 1715
Time/Date: 16:30:00 – 04/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: 20 SAMUEL WAY
Booking Number: 1721
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 12:30:00 02/02 /21
Charges: PETIT LARCENY
Narrative:
On 04/01/2021 Martin Searor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Oswego City court on 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. for Petit Larceny.
Inmate Name: SEAROR, MARTIN R.
Address: 37 SAMUEL WAY, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 06/08/87
Arrest Number: 1716
Time/Date: 16:30:30 – 04/01/21
Loc. of Arrest: 20 SAMUEL WAY
Booking Number: 1722
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 12:30:00 – 02/02/21
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
Narrative:
On 04/01/2021 Martin Searor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Oswego City court on 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. for Petit Larceny.
Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL
Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 02/08/94
Arrest Number: 1641
Time/Date: 00:45:00 – 03/24/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE
Booking Number: 1647
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 00:45:00 – 03/24/21
Charges:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT
Inmate Name: SMITH, DELBERT J.
Address: 6 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1902, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 05/13/78
Arrest Number: 1659
Time/Date: 12:47:00 – 03/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 127 E UTICA ST.
Booking Number: 1665
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 13:39:30 – 10/13/20
Charges: AGG HARASSMENT 2 – THREAT
Narrative:
On 3/25/2021 at 12:47 p.m., Delbert J. Smith was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant Issued by the honorable Judge Metcalf for Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Smith was processed and held for arraignment.
Inmate Name: SPENDLE, NICKOLAS D.
Address: 815 KIRKPATRICK ST. 3, SYRACUSE, NY
Birth Date: 10/26/91
Arrest Number: 1754
Time/Date: 15:32:53 – 04/04/21
Loc. of Arrest: 140 STATE ROUTE 104; DOLLAR TREE
Offense Date Statute
Booking Number: 1760
Agency: OPD
Charges: DIS/CON: OBSCENE LANG/GESTURES
Narrative:
On 04/04/2021 at about 03:44 p.m., Nickolas D. Spendle was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after causing a public disturbance. Spendle was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/22/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.
Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 05/22/93
Arrest Number: 1732
Time/Date: 14:10:00 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD.
Booking Number: 1738
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 14:59:13 – 04/03/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. She was processed and held for arraignment at Oswego County Jail.
Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.
Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 05/22/93
Arrest Number: 1733
Time/Date: 14:10:00 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD
Booking Number: 1739
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:18:05 – 04/03/21
Charges:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and held for arraignment at Oswego County Jail.
Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.
Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 05/22/93
Arrest Number: 1734
Time/Date: 14:10:00 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD
Booking Number: 1740
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 15:27:42 – 04/03/21
Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On 04/03/2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and held for arraignment at Oswego County Jail.
Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.
Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 05/22/93
Arrest Number: 1731
Time/Date: 14:10:14 – 04/03/21
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD
Booking Number: 1737
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 14:10:14 – 04/03/21
Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Narrative:
On the above date and time, Sammara D. Stowell was turned over to Oswego City Police on a active Bench Warrant that was issued on 03/16/21 out of the City of Oswego and signed by Judge Metcalf. Stowell was taken directly to Oswego County Jail for CAP Court by the New York State Police and myself. Stowell is currently being held awaiting arraignment.
Inmate Name: SWAN, TRAVIS C.
Address: 115 E. ONEIDA ST. Upstairs Apt, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 11/07/79
Arrest Number: 1635
Time/Date: 11:14:26 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 137 STATE ROUTE 104; TJ MAXX
Booking Number: 1641 Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 11:14:00 – 03/23/21
Charges:
PETIT LARCENY
RESISTING ARREST
Inmate Name: SZYMANSKI, EDWARD J.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/19/82
Arrest Number: 1695
Time/Date: 03:09:00 – 03/30/21
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE
Offense Date Statute
Booking Number: 1701
Agency: OPD
Charges: POSSESSION HYPOD ERMIC INSTRUMT
Narrative:
On 03/30/2021 at approximately 03:09 hrs. Edward J. Szymanski was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Szymanski was processed on his charges at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment on 03/30/2021.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1676
Time/Date: 05:16:00 – 03/28/21
Loc. of Arrest: 120 E .BRIDGE ST.; STEWARTS
Booking Number: 1682
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 05:10:19 – 03/28/21
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD
Narrative:
On 03/28/2021 at 05:16 hrs. Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident where he did enter a premise where he has previous been advised that he is trespassed from. Updegrove was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/08/2021 at 1330 hrs. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1687
Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.
Booking Number: 1693
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 17:41:11 – 03/29/21
Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1688
Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.
Booking Number: 1694
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 17:47:19 – 03/29/21
Charges:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1689
Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.
Booking Number: 1695
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 7:52:33 – 03/29/21
Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1690
Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03 /29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.
Booking Number: 1696
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 18:04:29 – 03/29/21
Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1686
Time/Date: 17:06:05 – 03/29/21
Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.; HEAGERTYS
Booking Number: 1692
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 17:06:05 – 03/29/21
Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Narrative:
On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1706
Time/Date: 12:21:13 – 03/31/2 1
Loc. of Arrest: 110 W. 6TH ST.; ER
Booking Number: 1712
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 12:21:13 – 03 /31/21
Charges: LEWDNESS-EXPOSE BODY IN PUBLIC
Narrative:
On 3/31/2021 at 12:50 p.m., Robert Updegrove was arrested for Public Lewdness after he exposed his genitalia to Oswego Hospital Staff in the parking lot of the hospital. Updegrove was issued an appearance ticket and released. Updegrove is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/15/2021 at 1:30 p.m.
Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/12/88
Arrest Number: 1723
Time/Date: 10:52:50 – 04/02/21
Loc. of Arrest: 110 W. 6TH ST.; ER WAITING ROOM
Booking Number: 1729
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 11:00:00 – 04/02/21
Charges:
CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD: PREV
CONYMENACING-2ND: WEAPON
Narrative:
On 04/02/2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Robert Updegrove was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon-3rd Degree and Menacing-2nd Degree following an investigation, where he did wave a dangerous instrument at victims in a threatening manner.
Inmate Name: VANPELT, JACK ROBERT
Address: 30 DUBLIN ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/10/98
Arrest Number: 1646
Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN ST.
Booking Number: 1652
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:31 :24 – 03/23 /21
Charges:
DIS/CON: UNREASONABLE NOISE
Narrative:
On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 p.m., Jack Vanpelt was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Inmate Name: VENSON, SHAUNTAVIUS T.
Address: 89 W. BRIDGE ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/05/96
Arrest Number: 1665
Time/Date: 09:44:28 – 03/27/21
Loc. of Arrest: 97 W. BRIDGE ST.; BYRNE DAIRY
Booking Number: 1671
Agency: OPD
Charges: CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
Narrative:
On 03/27/2021 at approximately 09:44 a.m., Shauntavius T. Venson was arrested for Criminal Mischief -4th Degree following an investigation where he did intentionally damage property of the victim’s – Byrne Dairy. Venson was processed and later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/08/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: WOODWARD, CAMRIN BLAKE
Address: 603 CLARK ST., FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/14 /00
Arrest Number: 1656
Time/Date: 02:09:00 – 03/25/21
Loc. of Arrest: 101 STATE ROUTE 104; KNIGHTS INN
Booking Number: 1662
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 02:09:00 – 03/25/21
Charges: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
Narrative:
On 03/25/2021 at approximately 02:09 a.m., Camrin B. Woodward was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Woodward was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/08/2021 at
09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: YOUNG, RYAN JAMES
Address: 30 DUBLIN ST., OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/07/00
Arrest Number: 1645
Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN ST.
Booking Number: 1651
Agency: OPD
Offense Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21
Charges: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Narrative:
On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 p.m., Ryan Young was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.