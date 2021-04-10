Cop Logs: Oswego PD 3/22 – 4/5/21

Inmate Name: BAREHAM, ANDREW M.

Address: 803 RATHBURN ROAD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY

Birth Date: 04/04/92

Arrest Number: 1662

Time/Date: 17:00:04 – 03/26/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 8TH STREET & BURKLE STREET

Booking Number: 1668

Agency: OPD

Offense Date 19:11:39 – 01/11/21

Charges:

OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST

Inmate Name: BOUCK, JOSEPH DANIEL

Address: 250 W. 2ND ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/05/01

Arrest Number: 1746

Time/Date: 16:29:00 – 04/04/21

Loc. of Arrest: 250 W. 2ND ST.; APT 1

Booking Number: 1752

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 16:22:34 – 04/04/21

Charges: CRIMINAL CONTEMPT- 2ND

Narrative:

On 04/04/2021 at approximately 4:29 p.m., Joseph Bouck was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree. He was processed and arraigned on 04/04/2021.

Inmate Name: BURCH, MASON REGINALD

Address: 30 DUBLIN ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/17/00

Arrest Number: 1643

Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN STREET

Booking Number: 1649

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Charges: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 , p.m., Mason Burch was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: CARNAL, WILLIAM IV

Address: 20 W. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/03/70

Arrest Number: 1739

Time/Date: 21:37:14 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 6 HILLSIDE AVE.; CHEAP SEATS

Booking Number: 1745

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 21:27:14 – 04/03/21

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

TRESPASS

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 9:37 p.m., William Carnal IV was arrested for Petit Larceny and Trespassing. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/22/2021.

Inmate Name: CARPENTIER, LORI J.

Address: 176 E. 7TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/67

Arrest Number: 1707

Time/Date: 13:24:19 – 03/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: 131 W. 1ST ST.; ST. LUKES APTS

Booking Number: 1713

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:24: 19 – 03/27/21

Charges: CRIM TRESPASS 3RD: ENCLSD PROP

Narrative:

On 03/31/2021 at approximately 15:40 hrs. Lori Carpentier came to the Oswego Police Department. While at the Police Department, Carpentier was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd. Carpentier was issued an appearance ticket with a court date of 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: ELLIS, CHRISTEL L.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/04/77

Arrest Number: 1638

Time/Date: 21:34:24 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 225 W. 1ST ST.; VICTORY TRANSFORMATION

Booking Number: 1644

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 21:34:24 – 03/23 /21

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 03/23/2021 at approximately 10:11 p.m., Christel L. Ellis, was arrested for Petit Larceny after stealing a cellphone at the Victory Transformation Center in the City of Oswego. Ellis was escorted to Oswego Police Department to be processed and was released with an appearance ticket to Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: OMAR ESPINOZA

Birth Date: 07/08/00

Arrest Number: 1644

Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN ST. OSWEGO

Booking Number: 1650

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Charges:

DIS/CON: UNREASONABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 p.m., Omar Espinoza was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: FAVATA, BRITTANY MAE

Address: 22 W. 8TH ST. D6, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/22/92

Arrest Number: 1748

Time/Date: 17:58:56 – 04/04/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 7TH ST. & E. CAYUGA ST.

Booking Number: 1754

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 18:17:00 – 04/04/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 04/04/2021 at about 06:17 PM, Brittany M. Favata was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Favata was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: FLORA, BRITTNEY LEIGH

Address: 61 E. 10TH 1/2 ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/11/91

Arrest Number: 1730

Time/Date: 12:55:00 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1736

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 10:31:1 8 – 03 /28/21

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 12: 55 p.m., Brittney Flora was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation where she did steal property from the victim, Country Max. Flora was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/15/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: FRYE, BRANDON J.

Address: 5 CEMETERY RD, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/25/87

Arrest Number: 1727

Time/Date: 18:00:00 – 04/02/21

Loc. of Arrest: 143 E. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1733

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 18:34:30 – 03/28/21

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 04/02/2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Brandon Frye was arrested for criminal trespass. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/15/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: FURLONG, TIFFANY J.

Address: 36 E. ALBANY ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/29/89

Arrest Number: 1620

Time/Date: 23:42:00 – 03/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 120 E. BRIDGE ST.; STEWARTS

Booking Number: 1626

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 18:00:42 – 03/14/21

Charges:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Narrative:

On 03/22/2021 at approximately 11:42 p.m., Tiffany J. Furlong, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree following a drug complaint. Furlong was released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: GIOIA, ROBERT DAVID

Address: 102 S. 3RD ST.; APT 5, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/23/89

Arrest Number: 1615

Time/Date: 00:38:47 – 03/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Booking Number: 1621

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 00:38:47 – 03/22/21

Charges:

CPSP-4TH: VEH-EXCEPT MOTORCYCLE

UNAUTH USE VEH: W/O OWNER CNSNT

Narrative:

On 3/22/2021 at 12: 59 a.m., Robert Gioia was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle issued out of Scriba Justice Court. Gioia was processed at Oswego Police Department and transported to Oswego County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Inmate Name: HULL, JEREMIAH A.

Address: 139 LYON ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/24/84

Arrest Number: 1667

Time/Date: 11:16:00 – 03/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: 105 STATE ROUTE 104; DUNKIN DONUTS

Booking Number: 1673

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 10:41:41 03/27/21

Charges:

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3 >SUSPENSNS

MV VIOL:FAIL NOTFY ADDRESS CHG

DWAI COMBINED DRUGS/ALCOHOL

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

AGG UNLIC OPER 1 – ALCOHOL

Inmate Name: JONES, BRADLEY L.

Address: 111 FULTON AVE, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 12/31/90

Arrest Number: 1743

Time/Date: 15:49:00 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 276 STATE ROUTE 104; COUNTRY MAX

Offense Date Statute

Booking Number: 1749

Agency: OPD

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 03:49 p.m., Bradley L. Jones was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation where he did steal property from the victim, Country Max. Jones was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/15/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: JONES, BRADLEY L.

Address: 111 FULTON AVE, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 12/31/90

Arrest Number: 1736

Time/Date: 15:49:06 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 61 E. 10TH 1/2 ST.

Booking Number: 1742

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:49:06 – 04/03/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at about 03: 49 p.m., Bradley L. Jones was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol. Jones was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.

Address: 131 W, 1ST,OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17/87

Arrest Number: 1630

Time/Date: 10:14:00 – 03/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 177 W. 7TH ST.

Booking Number: 1636

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 09:51:48 – 03/22/21

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On 03/22/2021 at approximately 10:14 a.m., David M. Kingsley was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an investigation of a Trespass Complaint. Kingsley was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of –

Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.

Address: 131 W., 1ST,OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17/87

Arrest Number: 1647

Time/Date: 09:12:55 – 03/24/21

Loc. of Arrest: 276 W. 1ST ST.; PAULS BIG M

Booking Number: 1653

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 09:12:55 – 03/24/21

Charges: PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P.

Address: 225 W 1ST ST; VICTORY TRANSFORMATIONS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/14/87

Arrest Number: 1709

Time/Date: 02:05:00 – 04/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 1ST STREET & E .BRIDGE STREET

Booking Number: 1715

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 02:05:00 – 04/01/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/01/2021 at approximately 2:05 a.m., Aaron P. Knechtel was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Knechtel was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending his arraignment on 04/01/2021.

Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P.

Address: 225 W 1ST ST; VICTORY TRANSFORMATIONS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/14/87

Arrest Number: 1708

Tim e/Date: 02:13:41 – 04/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 1ST STREET & E. BRIDGE STREET

Booking Number : 1714

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 02:05:00 – 04/01/2 1

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/01/2021 at approximately 2:05 a.m., Aaron P. Knechtel was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny issued out of the Oswego City Court on 03/25/2021 by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Knechtel was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 04/01/2021.

Inmate Name: MAUCH, LIBERTY D.

Address: 399 U.S. ROUTE 11, HASTINGS, NY

Birth Date: 06/26/79

Arrest Number: 1636

Tim e/Date: 11:14:00 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 137 STATE ROUTE 104; TJ MAXX

Booking Number: 1642

Agency: OPD

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Inmate Name: MOORE, SHAWN M.

Address: 225 W. 1ST ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/25/77

Arrest Number: 1616

Time/Date: 11:00:00 – 03/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Booking Number: 1622

Charges:

CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND

Narrative:

On 3/22/2021 at 11:00 a.m., Shawn M. Moore was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment of Property and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree following an incident at the Oswego Harbor. Moore was held for arraignment on 3/22/2021.

Inmate Name: MOTHERSELL, MARGARET SHIRLEY ELIZABETH

Address: 1075 STATE ROUTE 49, CONSTANTIA, NY

Birth Date: 07/05/92

Arrest Number: 1704

Time/Date: 01:50:00 – 03/31/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FPD

Booking Number: 1710

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 01:50:00 – 03/31/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/31/2021 at approximately 1:50 a.m., Margaret S. Mothersell was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Mothersell was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to the Oswego County Jail where she was held pending her arraignment on 03/31/2021.

Inmate Name: MUSCO, STEPHEN M.

Address: 133 W. SCHUYLER ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10 /25/99

Arrest Number: 1642

Time/Date: 19:09:34 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: W. SCHUYLER STREET & LIBERTY STREET

Booking Number: 1648

Agency: OPD

Charges: VIOL OF LOC LAW VIOL

Narrative:

On 03/24/2021 at 7:09 p.m., Stephen M. Musco was arrested for local law Open Container after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Musco was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/27/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: NELSON, RICHARD G.

Address: 3273 U.S.ROUTE 11; LA SIESTA HOTEL, MEXICO, NY

Birth Date: 08/06/87

Arrest Number: 1692

Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21

Loc. of Arrest: 99 W. BRIDGE ST.; BYRNE DAIRY

Booking Number: 1698

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/30/2021 at approximately 1:09 a.m., Richard G. Nelson was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Menacing in the Second Degree. Nelson was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to Oswego County Jail where he was held pending his arraignment on 03/30/2021.

Inmate Name: NELSON, RICHARD G.

Address: 3273 U.S.ROUTE 11; LA SIESTA HOTEL, MEXICO, NY

Birth Date: 08/06/87

Arrest Number: 1693

Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21

Loc. of Arrest: 99 W. BRIDGE ST.; BYRNE DAIRY

Booking Number: 1699

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 01:09:00 – 03/30/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/30/2021 at approximately 1:09 a.m., Richard G. Nelson was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Nelson was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and turned over to Oswego County Jail where he was held pending his arraignment on 03/30/2021.

Inmate Name: PALILEO, LEVY R.

Address: 203 BUNKER HILL ROAD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY

Birth Date: 01/21/82

Arrest Number: 1719

Time/Date: 23:39:52 – 04/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Booking Number: 1725

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 23:39:52 – 04/01/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at around 23:39 hrs., Levy Palileo was located at 47 W.VanBuren St. and arrested on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Palileo was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed and later lodged at Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A.

Address: 234 E. 11TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/12/87

Arrest Number: 1737

Time/Date: 16:52:24 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE

Offense Date Statute

Booking Number: 1743

Agency: OPD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD

MAKING GRAFFITI

POSSESSION OF GRAFFITI INST

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Michael A. Peronne was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree, Making Graffiti, and Possession of Graffiti Instruments after writing graffiti on the pipeline located on the pedestrian bridge. Peronne was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/22/2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PRINCE, JEREMY

Address: 117 E. MANLIUS ST., SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 02/07/93

Arrest Number: 1771

Time/Date: 11:20:28 – 04/02/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Booking Number: 1777

Agency: OPD

Offense Date

11:20:28 – 04/02/21

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 4/2/2021 at 11: 27 a.m., Jeremy Prince was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, issued by Oswego City Court Judge Metcalf for DWAI Drugs, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd, after being stopped by Fulton Police Department. Prince was held pending CAP Court Arraignment on 4/2/2021 at 1:30 pm.

Inmate Name: RUPERT, JENNA LEE

Address: 901 CAYUGA ST., HANNIBAL VILLAO, NY

Birth Date: 06/05/96

Arrest Number: 1653

Time/Date: 20:41:44 – 03/24/21

Loc. of Arrest: DUER STREET & E. UTICA STREET

Booking Number: 1659

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:41:44 – 03/24/21

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/24/2021 at about 08:41, Jenna L. Rupert was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instruments. Rupert was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held for Oswego County CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: SCHMITT, ANTHONY M.

Address: 102 LEITCH ST. APT 3, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/03/89

Arrest Number: 1672

Time/Date: 23:36:50 – 03/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: 61 E. ONEIDA ST; LOWER APT

Booking Number: 1678

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 23:17:50 – 03/27/21

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 TH

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY

Narrative:

On Saturday March 28, 2021 at around 23:36 hrs., Anthony Schmitt was arrested at 61 E. Oneida St. for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree. Schmitt was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed and held.

Inmate Name: SCHMITT, ANTHONY M.

Address: 102 LEITCH ST. APT 3, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/03/89

Arrest Number: 1674

Time/Date: 02:09:01 – 03/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 61 E. ONEIDA ST.; LOWER APT

Booking Number: 1680

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 02:09:01 – 03/28/21

Charges:

CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY

Narrative:

On Saturday March 27, 2021 at around 11:36 p.m., Anthony Schmitt was arrested at 61 E. Oneida St. for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, Aggravated Family Offense, and Criminal trespass in the 2nd Degree.

Schmitt was transported to Oswego Police Department where he was processed. Schmitt was later transported to Oswego County Jail where he was lodged pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/12/83

Arrest Number: 1678

Time/Date: 14:49:00 – 03/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Booking Number: 1684

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:05: 16 – 03/28/21

Statute

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/28/2021 Randy Schouten was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.

Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/12/83

Arrest Number: 1679

Time/Date: 14:49:00 – 03/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Booking Number: 1685

Agency: OPD

Offense Date:15:13:25 – 03/28/21

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/28/2021 Randy Schouten was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.

Arrest Number: 1677

Time/Date: 14:49:28 – 03/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Booking Number : 1683

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 14:49:28 – 03/28/21

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/28/2021 Randy Schouten was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.

Inmate Name: SEAROR, MARTIN R.

Address: 37 SAMUEL WAY, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 06/08/87

Arrest Number: 1714

Time/Date: 16:30:00 – 04/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 247 GEORGE WASHINGTON BLVD.

Booking Number: 1720

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 12:17:31 – 02/02 /21

Charges: PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/01/2021 Martin Searor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Oswego City court on 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. for Petit Larceny.

Inmate Name: SEAROR, MARTIN R.

Address: 37 SAMUEL WAY, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 06/08/87

Arrest Number: 1715

Time/Date: 16:30:00 – 04/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 20 SAMUEL WAY

Booking Number: 1721

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 12:30:00 02/02 /21

Charges: PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/01/2021 Martin Searor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Oswego City court on 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. for Petit Larceny.

Inmate Name: SEAROR, MARTIN R.

Address: 37 SAMUEL WAY, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 06/08/87

Arrest Number: 1716

Time/Date: 16:30:30 – 04/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 20 SAMUEL WAY

Booking Number: 1722

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 12:30:00 – 02/02/21

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 04/01/2021 Martin Searor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Oswego City court on 04/15/2021 at 09:30 hrs. for Petit Larceny.

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Arrest Number: 1641

Time/Date: 00:45:00 – 03/24/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Booking Number: 1647

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 00:45:00 – 03/24/21

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Inmate Name: SMITH, DELBERT J.

Address: 6 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1902, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 05/13/78

Arrest Number: 1659

Time/Date: 12:47:00 – 03/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: 127 E UTICA ST.

Booking Number: 1665

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 13:39:30 – 10/13/20

Charges: AGG HARASSMENT 2 – THREAT

Narrative:

On 3/25/2021 at 12:47 p.m., Delbert J. Smith was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant Issued by the honorable Judge Metcalf for Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Smith was processed and held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: SPENDLE, NICKOLAS D.

Address: 815 KIRKPATRICK ST. 3, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 10/26/91

Arrest Number: 1754

Time/Date: 15:32:53 – 04/04/21

Loc. of Arrest: 140 STATE ROUTE 104; DOLLAR TREE

Offense Date Statute

Booking Number: 1760

Agency: OPD

Charges: DIS/CON: OBSCENE LANG/GESTURES

Narrative:

On 04/04/2021 at about 03:44 p.m., Nickolas D. Spendle was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after causing a public disturbance. Spendle was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/22/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.

Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Arrest Number: 1732

Time/Date: 14:10:00 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD.

Booking Number: 1738

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 14:59:13 – 04/03/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. She was processed and held for arraignment at Oswego County Jail.

Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.

Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Arrest Number: 1733

Time/Date: 14:10:00 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Booking Number: 1739

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:18:05 – 04/03/21

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and held for arraignment at Oswego County Jail.

Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.

Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Arrest Number: 1734

Time/Date: 14:10:00 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Booking Number: 1740

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 15:27:42 – 04/03/21

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 04/03/2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Sammara Stowell was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and held for arraignment at Oswego County Jail.

Inmate Name: STOWELL, SAMMARA D.

Address: 2223 COUNTY ROUTE 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 05/22/93

Arrest Number: 1731

Time/Date: 14:10:14 – 04/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Booking Number: 1737

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 14:10:14 – 04/03/21

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Sammara D. Stowell was turned over to Oswego City Police on a active Bench Warrant that was issued on 03/16/21 out of the City of Oswego and signed by Judge Metcalf. Stowell was taken directly to Oswego County Jail for CAP Court by the New York State Police and myself. Stowell is currently being held awaiting arraignment.

Inmate Name: SWAN, TRAVIS C.

Address: 115 E. ONEIDA ST. Upstairs Apt, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/07/79

Arrest Number: 1635

Time/Date: 11:14:26 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 137 STATE ROUTE 104; TJ MAXX

Booking Number: 1641 Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 11:14:00 – 03/23/21

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

RESISTING ARREST

Inmate Name: SZYMANSKI, EDWARD J.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/19/82

Arrest Number: 1695

Time/Date: 03:09:00 – 03/30/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Offense Date Statute

Booking Number: 1701

Agency: OPD

Charges: POSSESSION HYPOD ERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On 03/30/2021 at approximately 03:09 hrs. Edward J. Szymanski was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Szymanski was processed on his charges at the Oswego City Police Department and transported to Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment on 03/30/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1676

Time/Date: 05:16:00 – 03/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 120 E .BRIDGE ST.; STEWARTS

Booking Number: 1682

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 05:10:19 – 03/28/21

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 03/28/2021 at 05:16 hrs. Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident where he did enter a premise where he has previous been advised that he is trespassed from. Updegrove was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/08/2021 at 1330 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1687

Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03/29/21

Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.

Booking Number: 1693

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:41:11 – 03/29/21

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1688

Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03/29/21

Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.

Booking Number: 1694

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:47:19 – 03/29/21

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1689

Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03/29/21

Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.

Booking Number: 1695

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 7:52:33 – 03/29/21

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1690

Time/Date: 17:06:00 – 03 /29/21

Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.

Booking Number: 1696

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 18:04:29 – 03/29/21

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1686

Time/Date: 17:06:05 – 03/29/21

Loc. of Arrest: 202 W. 1ST ST.; HEAGERTYS

Booking Number: 1692

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 17:06:05 – 03/29/21

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/29/2021 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Updegrove was processed and arraigned on 03/29/2021.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1706

Time/Date: 12:21:13 – 03/31/2 1

Loc. of Arrest: 110 W. 6TH ST.; ER

Booking Number: 1712

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 12:21:13 – 03 /31/21

Charges: LEWDNESS-EXPOSE BODY IN PUBLIC

Narrative:

On 3/31/2021 at 12:50 p.m., Robert Updegrove was arrested for Public Lewdness after he exposed his genitalia to Oswego Hospital Staff in the parking lot of the hospital. Updegrove was issued an appearance ticket and released. Updegrove is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/15/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: UPDEGROVE, ROBERT L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12/88

Arrest Number: 1723

Time/Date: 10:52:50 – 04/02/21

Loc. of Arrest: 110 W. 6TH ST.; ER WAITING ROOM

Booking Number: 1729

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 11:00:00 – 04/02/21

Charges:

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD: PREV

CONYMENACING-2ND: WEAPON

Narrative:

On 04/02/2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Robert Updegrove was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon-3rd Degree and Menacing-2nd Degree following an investigation, where he did wave a dangerous instrument at victims in a threatening manner.

Inmate Name: VANPELT, JACK ROBERT

Address: 30 DUBLIN ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/10/98

Arrest Number: 1646

Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN ST.

Booking Number: 1652

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:31 :24 – 03/23 /21

Charges:

DIS/CON: UNREASONABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 p.m., Jack Vanpelt was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: VENSON, SHAUNTAVIUS T.

Address: 89 W. BRIDGE ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/05/96

Arrest Number: 1665

Time/Date: 09:44:28 – 03/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: 97 W. BRIDGE ST.; BYRNE DAIRY

Booking Number: 1671

Agency: OPD

Charges: CRIM MIS: INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

Narrative:

On 03/27/2021 at approximately 09:44 a.m., Shauntavius T. Venson was arrested for Criminal Mischief -4th Degree following an investigation where he did intentionally damage property of the victim’s – Byrne Dairy. Venson was processed and later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/08/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: WOODWARD, CAMRIN BLAKE

Address: 603 CLARK ST., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/14 /00

Arrest Number: 1656

Time/Date: 02:09:00 – 03/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: 101 STATE ROUTE 104; KNIGHTS INN

Booking Number: 1662

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 02:09:00 – 03/25/21

Charges: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Narrative:

On 03/25/2021 at approximately 02:09 a.m., Camrin B. Woodward was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Woodward was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/08/2021 at

09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: YOUNG, RYAN JAMES

Address: 30 DUBLIN ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/07/00

Arrest Number: 1645

Time/Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 32 DUBLIN ST.

Booking Number: 1651

Agency: OPD

Offense Date: 20:31:24 – 03/23/21

Charges: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 03/24/2021 at 8:31 p.m., Ryan Young was arrested for Disorderly Conduct after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Burch was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/08/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

