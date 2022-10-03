Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/29/2022

Inmate Name: GUYETTE, JUSTIN D
Address: 488 RED SCHOOLHOUSE RD, PALERMO,NY
Birth Date: 01/17/92
Arrest Number: 8508
Time/Date: 16:18:55 09/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: W UTICA ST & W 6TH ST
Offense Date: 16:14:55 – 09/29/22
Statute: VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664)
Booking Number: 8529
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
On 09/29/2022 at about 04:18 p.m., Justin Guyette was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Guyette was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 10/13/2022 at 09: 30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: LAPAGE III, LARRY T
Address: 59 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 10/20/92
Arrest Number: 8507
Time/Date: 15:59:00 – 09/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST
Offense Date: 10:43:00 09/23/22
Statute: PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)
Booking Number: 8528
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT
On 9/29/2022 at approximately 3:59 p.m., Larry LaPage was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. LaPage was
processed at OPD and transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment.
Inmate Name: MARCELLUS, BRANDON
Address: 1983 STATE ROUTE 13, ALTMAR, NY
Birth Date: 04/12/94
Arrest Number: 8503
Time/Date: 09:30:00 – 09/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 110 W 6TH ST
Offense Date:
21:40:40 – 08/12/22
Statute:
PL145.14 BM3 (2153)
PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)
Booking Number: 8524
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD
HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
On 09/29/2022 at 9:30 a.m., Brandon L. Marcellus was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego.
Inmate Name: SALISBURY, JOSHUA M
Address: 97 Hamilton Street APT19D, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/10/86
Arrest Number: 8505
Time/Date: 13:42:00 – 09/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 2ND ST
Offense Date: 13:42:00 – 09/29/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8526
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 9/29/2022 at approximately 1:42 p.m., Joshua Salisbury was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court.
Salisbury was transported to OPD and turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department for processing.