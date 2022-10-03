Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/29/2022

Inmate Name: GUYETTE, JUSTIN D

Address: 488 RED SCHOOLHOUSE RD, PALERMO,NY

Birth Date: 01/17/92

Arrest Number: 8508

Time/Date: 16:18:55 09/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: W UTICA ST & W 6TH ST

Offense Date: 16:14:55 – 09/29/22

Statute: VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664)

Booking Number: 8529

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

On 09/29/2022 at about 04:18 p.m., Justin Guyette was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Guyette was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 10/13/2022 at 09: 30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: LAPAGE III, LARRY T

Address: 59 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/20/92

Arrest Number: 8507

Time/Date: 15:59:00 – 09/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST

Offense Date: 10:43:00 09/23/22

Statute: PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)

Booking Number: 8528

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

On 9/29/2022 at approximately 3:59 p.m., Larry LaPage was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. LaPage was

processed at OPD and transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARCELLUS, BRANDON

Address: 1983 STATE ROUTE 13, ALTMAR, NY

Birth Date: 04/12/94

Arrest Number: 8503

Time/Date: 09:30:00 – 09/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 110 W 6TH ST

Offense Date:

21:40:40 – 08/12/22

21:40:40 – 08/12/22

Statute:

PL145.14 BM3 (2153)

PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)

Booking Number: 8524

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

On 09/29/2022 at 9:30 a.m., Brandon L. Marcellus was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego.

Inmate Name: SALISBURY, JOSHUA M

Address: 97 Hamilton Street APT19D, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/10/86

Arrest Number: 8505

Time/Date: 13:42:00 – 09/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 2ND ST

Offense Date: 13:42:00 – 09/29/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8526

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 9/29/2022 at approximately 1:42 p.m., Joshua Salisbury was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court.

Salisbury was transported to OPD and turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department for processing.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...