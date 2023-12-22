Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 12/15 Through 12/17

OSWEGO COUNTY –

December 22, 2023

On 12/15/23 at 1:58 p.m., Chauncey J. Pray, 34, of Hammond was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Village of Central Square. Mr. Pray is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/29/23.

On 12/15/23 at 4:35 p.m., Kelly M. Hamilton, 52, of Elmira was arrested for 2 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony and Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors, 1st degree, a class D felony stemming from the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in 2021. Mr. Hamilton was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/15/23 at 9:15 p.m., Sean D. Fowler, 53, of Hannibal was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Fowler is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/29/23.

On 12/16/23 at 10:21 a.m., Jeremy W. Collins, 39, of Volney was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney. Mr. Collins was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/16/23 at 10:34 a.m., Justin E. Lent, 36, of Altmar was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish. Mr. Lent was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/16/23 at 6:50 p.m., Christina M. Demmerle, 31, of Scriba was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband, 1st degree, a class D felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Ms. Demmerle was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/16/23 at 7:25 p.m., Donald P. LaClair, 43, of Syracuse was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney. Mr. LaClair was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/17/23 at 10:22 a.m., Jeremy R. Ware, 38, of Fulton was arrested based on two Bench Warrants issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Ware was arraigned in Family Court.

