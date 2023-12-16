Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 12/8 through 12/15/2023

OSWEGO – December 15, 2023

On 12/8/23 at 2:02 p.m., Colby Lee Adams, 22, of Hannibal was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Adams was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/8/23 at 10:43 p.m., Ashley M. Parody, 34, of Pulaski was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Village of Pulaski. Ms. Parody was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/10/23 at 8:44 p.m., Karley Renea Hilton, 26, of Albion was arrested for Menacing, 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the Town of Albion. Ms. Hilton was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/11/23 at 10:54 a.m., Joshua A. Bender, 34, of Cleveland was arrested based on two Arrest Warrants issued out of the Town of Constantia. Mr. Bender was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/11/23 at 12:57 p.m., Brandi M. Thorpe, 34, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hannibal. Ms. Thorpe was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/11/23 at 1:42 p.m., Leanne E. Miner, 30, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Ms. Miner was turned over to the Oswego Police Dept. for further processing.

On 12/12/23 at 8:51 a.m., Theodore J. Halsdorf Jr., 56, of Fulton was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton Court. Mr. Halsdorf was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/12/23 at 9:37 a.m., Andrew C. Lescenski, 39, of Amboy was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Amboy and one out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Lescenski was arraigned in CAP Court.

At the same time, Mr. Lescenski was arrested for Aggravated Family Offense, a class E felony; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Harassment following an incident in the Town of West Monroe. Mr. Lescenski was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 12/12/23 at 1:35 p.m., Richard R. Stagles, 37, of Unknown address was arrested for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree following an incident in the Town of Oswego. Mr. Stagles is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/27/23.

On 12/13/23 at 12:40 p.m., Alex L. Bennett, 27, of Richland was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Richland. Mr. Bennett is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/27/23.

On 12/13/23 at 2:25 p.m., Deborah M. Calkins, 35, of Oswego and Kathleen D. Garrison, 61, of Oswego were both arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Calkins and Ms. Garrison are scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 12/27/23.

On 12/14/23 at 8:24 p.m., Juan Jose Figueroa, 44, of Oswego was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the City of Oswego. Mr. Figueroa is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego City Court on 1/18/24.

On 12/15/23 at 10:38 a.m., Katelyn R. Beshures, 32, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Ms. Beshures was arraigned in Oswego City Court.

