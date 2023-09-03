Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 8/24 through 9/1/2023

On 8/24/23 at 5:04 p.m., Michael Scott Hirsh, 42, of Granby was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Obstruction of Governmental Administration following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Hirsh was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/24/23 at 6:42 p.m., Aaron M. Ryan, 43, of Fulton was arrested for Unlawful Dissemination or Publication of an Intimate Image following an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Volney. Mr. Ryan was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/27/23 at 9:17 a.m., Josef P. Rasmussan, 40, of Pulaski was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Mr. Rasmussan was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/27/23 at 6:03 p.m., Michael Scott Hirsh, 42, of Granby was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Hirsh was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/27/23 at 8:17 p.m., Jose Angel Roe, 27, of Bernhards Bay was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Roe was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/28/23 at 1:29 a.m., Juanita E. James, 58, of Oswego was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon following an incident in the Town of Oswego. Ms. James was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/28/23 at 11:45 a.m., Raymond L. Kennedy Jr., 45, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Fulton City. Mr. Kennedy was turned over to the Fulton Police Dept. for further processing.

On 8/28/23 at 2:50 p.m., Levi D. Labeef, 26, of Hannibal was arrested for Grand Larceny, a class E felony and Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Labeef is scheduled to be arraigned on 9/11/23 in CAP Court.

On 8/28/23 at 3:47 p.m., Megan M. Plumley, 30, of Lacona was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Camillus, NY. Ms. Plumley was turned over to the Camillus PD for further processing.

On 8/28/23 at 8:22 p.m., Andrea L. Warner, 35, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of NYSP Fulton. Ms. Warner was turned over to the NYSP for further processing.

On 8/29/23 at 9:42 a.m., Tiffany M. White, 33, of Redfield was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree following an incident in the Town of Orwell. Ms. White is scheduled to be arraigned on 9/12/23 in CAP Court.

On 8/29/23 at 11:33 a.m., Jeffrey Ethan Tilden, 26, of Sandy Creek was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Orwell. Mr. Tilden is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/12/23.

On 8/29/23 at 4:59 p.m., Shane Michael Thomas, 33, of Richland was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Mr. Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/12/23.

On 8/29/23 at 10:06 p.m., Nicholas E. Allen, 37, of Unknown address was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Allen is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/13/23.

On 8/29/23 at 11:28 p.m., Maria K. Kelly, 30, of Richland was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Ms. Kelly was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/31/23 at 1:39 a.m., Byron T. Wallace, 33, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Wallace was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/1/23 at 2:14 a.m., Jennifer C. Brown, 30, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney. Ms. Brown was arraigned in CAP Court.

