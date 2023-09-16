Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 9/8/ through 9/15, 2023

On 9/8/23 at 11:30 a.m., Crystal L. Cottrell, 40, of Schroeppel was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the Town of Amboy. Ms. Cottrell was arraigned in CAP Court.

Ms. Cottrell was also arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Ms. Cottrell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/8/23 at 11:30 a.m., Jamie L. Casey, 35, of Mexico was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish. Mr. Casey was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/8/23 at 11:53 a.m., Crystal L. Cottrell, 40, of Schroeppel was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. Cottrell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/8/23 at 1:00 p.m., Robert R. Destevens, 49, of Volney was arrested for Forcible Touching following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Destevens is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/22/23.

On 9/8/23 at 7:56 p.m., Jonah C. Brown, 42, of Sandy Creek was arrested for Robbery, 3rd degree, a class D felony; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Petit Larceny and Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Sandy Creek. Mr. Brown was arraigned in CAP Court.

At the same time, Mr. Brown was arrested for 2 counts of Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree based on two separate incidents in the Town of Sandy Creek. Mr. Brown was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/8/23 at 8:20 p.m., Devon R. Freebern, 24, of Mexico was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Freebern was arraigned in Oswego County Court.

On 9/9/23 at 6:20 p.m., Ashley Lynn Finch, 30, of Schroeppel was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Schroeppel Court. Ms. Finch was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/9/23 at 11:25 p.m., David R. LaRose, 45, of Schroeppel was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. LaRose was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 9/10/23 at 8:48 p.m., Rashon L. Adams, 44, of Scriba was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Adams was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 9/11/23 at 10:10 a.m., Kody L. Barr-Jenkins, 26, of Scriba was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Barr-Jenkins is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/25/23.

On 9/11/23 at 1:06 p.m., Katelyn R. Beshures, 31, of Oswego was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Ms. Beshures was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/11/23 at 1:06 p.m., Serra C. Longo, 46, of Sterling, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Onondaga County Family Court. Ms. Longo was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 9/11/23 at 2:39 p.m., Kody L. Barr-Jenkins, 26, of Scriba was arrested for Conspiracy, 6th degree and Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Barr-Jenkins is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/25/23.

Following the same event, Hannah M. Congden, 18, of Scriba was arrested for Conspiracy, 6th degree and Petit Larceny for her alleged involvement. Ms. Congden is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/25/23.

On 9/12/23 at 12:21 p.m., Devon James Rogers, 29, of Constantia was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Constantia. Mr. Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/26/23.

On 9/12/23 at 9:14 p.m., Jazzlyn Marie Gaebel, 29, of Scriba was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. Gaebel is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/26/23.

On 9/13/23 at 4:07 p.m., Tabbatha J. Kimball, 32, of Granby was arrested based on two Bench Warrants issued out of the City of Fulton. Ms. Kimball was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/14/23 at 2:28 p.m., John C. Lerch, 42, of Taberg, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Constantia. Mr. Lerch was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/15/23 at 7:58 a.m., Phillip Z. Butler, 37, of Scriba was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/15/23 at 12:40 p.m., Whitmon R. Chilson, 43, of Hastings was arrested based on 2 Arrest Warrants, one out of the Town of Parish and one out of the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Chilson was arraigned in CAP Court.

