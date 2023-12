Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 1/21/22 to 1/28/22:

Name: CARR, JUSTIN L

Address: 101 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:53:58 01/27/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 1/27/22 around 2153 hours, Justin L. Carr, 35, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued through the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Carr was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Name: GAGNON, DAVID M.

Address: 58 ERIE ST, OSWEGO, NY

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:38:07 01/26/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 1/26/22 around 1638 hours, David M. Gagnon, 32, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba Court. Gagnon was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Name: HOLLAND, NICOLE M

Address: 956 MIDDLE RD, OSWEGO, NY

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:40:01 01/23/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 1/23/22 around 1040 hours, Nicole M. Holland, 27, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued through NYSP. Holland was turned over to NYSP Fulton for further processing.

