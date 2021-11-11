Barclay Announces Second Annual Stocking Drive for Syracuse VA

SYRACUSE, NY – Today, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the second annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.

“Our veterans have given so much for our country and the holidays provide a perfect opportunity to say thank you for your service. We are forever in their debt,” said Leader Barclay. “As a token of our appreciation, anyone from the public – groups, businesses, individuals – is invited to help make the stocking drive a success. Last year, people were extremely generous with their donations, and I hope this year we can continue that same tradition.”

“We appreciate Leader Barclay’s partnership to bring some cheer to our patients again this year. They will know from these gifts that they are appreciated during the holidays. We look forward to seeing them smile on Christmas thanks to everyone’s generosity,” said Suzanne Hawes, the lead recreation therapist at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.

The following items will be collected. Only new items will be accepted:

• Christmas stockings (to fill)

• Body wash

• Fragrance-free lotion

• Chapstick

• Gripper socks

• Large-print word-find books

• Uno or small board games

• Candy canes

• Soft granola bars

• Winter hats

• Winter gloves

• Sweatpants, sweatshirts, underwear, colored t-shirts and slip-on canvas shoes (all sizes)

Items should be dropped off at Assembly Minority Leader Barclay’s district office’s main building entrance at 19 Canalview Mall in Fulton by Friday, Dec. 17.

