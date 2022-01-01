STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY

“Today, we begin a new year with a renewed sense of hope and optimism. I am confident that 2022 will be filled with opportunities for growth for our families, friends, neighbors and state. As we continue to manage the realities of COVID-19, it is important that we continue to work together to get things back to normal and safely restore our everyday routines. The last year has been filled with challenges and accomplishments that have prepared us for what’s to come – a new beginning and the promise of a successful path forward.

With an eye on the upcoming legislative session, I am eager to work with my colleagues in Albany to improve the lives of every New Yorker. Through hard work and resolve, we can, and will, come back stronger. On behalf of my family and the Assembly Minority Conference, I wish you all a safe, healthy and blessed New Year.”

