ALBANY, NY – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) issued the following statement after Gov. Cuomo extended his executive order which requires bars and restaurants to close by 11 p.m. As of April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew was lifted for pool halls, casinos, bowling alleys and fitness centers. The governor is required to notify Democrats in the state Legislature before extending or modifying any executive orders related to the COVID pandemic.

“The 11 p.m. curfew on New York’s bars and restaurants should have been lifted by now. The fact that Gov. Cuomo is extending this arbitrary and costly mandate is absolutely unacceptable. These establishments have implemented safety protocols, changed their business models and done everything in their power to stay afloat. The governor is holding them down, and Democrats in the Legislature are allowing it to happen.

The damage done to the state’s restaurants has been devastating, and in many cases, irreparable. Thousands of jobs have been lost, generational businesses have closed their doors and many are never coming back.

Assembly Republicans joined our colleagues in the Senate Minority Conference to introduce a resolution that would finally end the senseless and damaging 11 p.m. curfew on these establishments. While it’s not surprising Democrats have blocked that effort, it’s disgraceful they are continuing to allow Gov. Cuomo to prolong the pain for small businesses trying to claw their way back to recovery.”

