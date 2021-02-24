Statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay
“After spending last week away from legislative business in Albany, the state Assembly reconvened this week on Monday to resume its legislative activity.
Apparently, someone forgot to tell Assembly Democrats.
Over the course of the past three days, the Assembly spent a total of 2 hours and 25 minutes in session, and managed to pass only six bills – including zero today.
The near shut-down of the People’s House is not acceptable nor is it coincidental.
On several pieces of pending legislation, Assembly Republicans attached an amendment that mirrors Democrat-sponsored legislation in the Senate (S.4888, Biaggi), which removes Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers.
Although several Assembly Democrat members have voiced support for this overdue step, their energy hasn’t translated into activity from their colleagues.
The governor’s emergency powers need to end and Assembly Republicans will continue their efforts to get a vote on the Floor. The sooner Assembly Democrats accept those realities, the sooner we can get back to the people’s business.”
I agree that the Cuomo’s executive orders need to end. This state needs to reopen soon. Please continue your fight to stop the left dictatorship of this state. Also, face masks need to be addressed. If a person has contracted covid-19 and is over it like any previous flu, this persons immune system has fought off this flu and this is the same as if this person was vaccinated. What remains, is as in years previous, the flu eventually becomes a mute issue. So as in years previous, the flu is always with us. We could have started wearing masks 50 + years ago. God designed us with our immune system. I believe masks will only weaken our immune system. I am 71 years old, I want my freedom back to eat in a restaurant, no masks, standing or sitting. I lost three friends in 2020, none to covid-19. No final closure allowed. I do have some understanding of what is going on in this country. It is much larger than the two party system. My wife and I both voted for you. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Thank You
Paul LaRobardiere