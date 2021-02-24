Statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

“After spending last week away from legislative business in Albany, the state Assembly reconvened this week on Monday to resume its legislative activity.

Apparently, someone forgot to tell Assembly Democrats.

Over the course of the past three days, the Assembly spent a total of 2 hours and 25 minutes in session, and managed to pass only six bills – including zero today.

The near shut-down of the People’s House is not acceptable nor is it coincidental.

On several pieces of pending legislation, Assembly Republicans attached an amendment that mirrors Democrat-sponsored legislation in the Senate (S.4888, Biaggi), which removes Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers.

Although several Assembly Democrat members have voiced support for this overdue step, their energy hasn’t translated into activity from their colleagues.

The governor’s emergency powers need to end and Assembly Republicans will continue their efforts to get a vote on the Floor. The sooner Assembly Democrats accept those realities, the sooner we can get back to the people’s business.”

