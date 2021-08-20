Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

The Great New York State Fair offers patrons from near and far a chance to experience some of the very best offerings from the Empire State. This year’s fair will run nearly three weeks, 18 days beginning Friday, August 20 through Monday, September 6, and there is no shortage of exciting family-friendly shows, events and attractions to explore.

The annual Central New York celebration has steadily grown in length and popularity, and is expected to bring more than a million visitors to the iconic fair grounds in Syracuse. Among the many highlights visitors can expect this year will be a stunning fireworks display both on opening day and on Labor Day, as well as animal attractions, top-tier food and beverages, gymnastics showcasing, sand sculpting, pig racing and much more.

Of course, residents and visitors can also expect world-class entertainment on the venue’s many stages. Among the headliners this year will be The Beach Boys, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Melissa Etheridge, 98 Degrees, Nelly, Nas and Train. The full list of performers playing the Chevy Park Concerts series can be found here: https://nysfair.ny.gov/venue/chevy-park/.

Additional acts playing the Chevy Court Concerts series can be found here: https://nysfair.ny.gov/venue/chevy-court/. Be sure to check the concert policy guidelines here.

Finally, the popular Taste NY exhibition will again feature some of the finest food and drinks made right here in New York. Since 2013, this fan favorite has showcased the very best of what New York has to offer consumers, and this year we expect more of the same. Buying locally-made goods is not just a great way to support our local farms and businesses, it is also a chance to explore a wide variety of goods and products you may have never known about otherwise.

The Great New York State Fair has a ton to offer. Families have enjoyed it for generations, and I am excited to see it continue to thrive. This year, I urge all New Yorkers to close out summer vacation with a fun and exciting trip to this incredible fair. You will not be disappointed.

