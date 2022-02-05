Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

Each February we celebrate American Heart Month, a time when we can reflect on the importance of good cardiovascular habits like healthy eating and exercise, and take some time to consider ways we can improve our overall wellness. For many New Yorkers, it has been challenging to get to the gym or other indoor recreational facilities that may have been restricted due to COVID-19. Heart Month is a great opportunity to begin working back toward the good habits we may have shirked in recent months.

There is no shortage of reasons to emphasize good heart habits. According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease leads all other causes of death for both men and women as well as a variety of ethnic and racial groups. To that end, approximately 659,000 people die from heart disease each year, representing one out of every four deaths in the U.S. The costs of combating cardiovascular diseases are staggering, too, and account for hundreds of billions of dollars in medicines, services and lost productivity.

We can do our part, though, to help improve our quality of life. The American Heart Association has designated today, Feb. 4, as Wear Red Day. As the first Friday of the month, the association uses the day to promote awareness of heart health and to honor all those impacted by heart disease and stroke.

Among some of the actions we can take year round to improve our health include cutting down on foods high in saturated fat, limiting salt intake, getting regular exercise like biking or walking briskly and maintaining a healthy weight, notes the association. Naturally, limiting alcohol intake and avoiding smoking are also advised.

Additionally, for some great information about how to participate in the advocacy month in and around my district, visit here: https://easternstates.heart.org/newyork/central/.

As we consider all of the ways we can stay healthy this month, be sure to check the many informational resources available through state and local health providers. Also, be sure to consult with your doctor if you have any questions. February is a great time to remind ourselves about these important habits, but there is never a bad time to practice them.

