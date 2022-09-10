Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

After more than 20 years, it is still nearly impossible to comprehend the unspeakable tragedy our nation endured on September 11, 2001. That day, the world changed, and we are still dealing with the impact of the tragedies that took place in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. This is especially true for those who lost loved ones during the attack and ensuing rescue efforts.

While there will never truly be any consolation for the senseless loss of life—nearly 3,000 Americans died during the attack—I continue to be amazed by the resiliency and resolve our great nation exhibited in the aftermath. We came together as a nation, as we always do, during one of our darkest hours, and we exhibited unmatched compassion and camaraderie for one another. This is something I take great pride in as an American and try to emulate every day.

There are many ways to remember those who were lost—a moment of silence, flying the American flag outside our homes, places of business and schools or supporting one of the many great charities working toward helping those impacted by the tragedy of that day. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum has several events scheduled including its annual light installation. The NYS Museum also offers a sobering, yet vital, reminder of what happened that day, and visiting is a great way to pay respects to the victims and their families, as well as learn about and understand the details of the day’s events.

This weekend, as we honor the victims of the attacks, I call upon all New Yorkers and Americans to consider taking a moment to thank those who protect us both at home and abroad. Our Armed Forces, emergency service personnel and first responders embody the very best of what it means to be an American, and thanks to their incredible sacrifice and dedication, we are afforded freedom and prosperity.

The attacks that took place more than 20 years ago were the result of cowardice and hatred; they are the antithesis of everything we stand for in America. In memory of those we lost, we must continue to be a beacon of freedom and democracy, stand up for what we believe in and continue to take care of each other. I believe this is the best way to honor those who perished on that unforgettable day, as well as those who have died post-9/11 as a result of related complications.

