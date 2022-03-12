Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

This month, we recognize the importance of the American Red Cross and all the work the organization does helping to support communities here and around the globe. The Red Cross has been one of the most vigilant and responsive emergency service organizations in the world for decades, and their work collecting blood, providing disaster relief and offering health and safety training has been critical both during times of crisis and in preparation for emergency. Even now, the Red Cross is serving a critical role providing services and assistance during the conflict in Ukraine. For these reasons and so many others, I am proud to have had the opportunity to partner with this great organization for a number of successful events in my community.

As such, I will be partnering with the Red Cross for the tenth straight year at an event in my district this May. We will be hosting a blood drive at the Roy C. McCrobie Building at 41 Lake St., Oswego, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Last year’s blood drive was a great success, and I am hopeful we will build on that momentum with even more donor turnout this spring. Please consider donating, as the Red Cross reports each donation has the potential to save more than one life.

Giving blood is an incredible way to give back you your community, and right now there is an urgent need for donors. In January, the Red Cross warned of a blood shortage across the country, with supply levels hitting their lowest point in decade. Winter months typically see a drop in donations, which was especially prevalent this year as so many New Yorkers dealt with a surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant.

According to information from the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs platelets or blood every two seconds, and 29,000 red blood cell units are needed each day to meet these demands. Simply put, the organization needs as much help as possible to support their mission of helping others in critical need.

If you are able to donate, remember eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be between 16 years old and 75 years old—16-year-olds must have parental permission and those older than 76 require a doctor’s note—and cannot have received a tattoo within the past year. Donors are encouraged to eat and come hydrated.

The Red Cross has been there in times of need for so many people since its inception, and they have only been able to do so with the help and support of the many great volunteers who have given time, resources and energy to their effort. If you can, consider supporting the Red Cross this month. I guarantee you will feel good afterwards – just be sure to have a cookie.

