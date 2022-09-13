STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON EXPIRATION OF COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY, September 12, 2022

“Gov. Kathy Hochul has finally decided to acknowledge formally what the majority of us have known for months, COVID-19 is no longer an emergency in New York state.

Thanks to the continued pressure from Republicans, public pushback in nearly every sector of the state and well-deserved criticism from good government groups and the media, the governor will no longer be able to skirt important checks and balances built into normal state operations through her emergency powers.

For too long, Gov. Hochul took advantage of her self-imposed authority and the lack of oversight and review typically required by state law. Most recently, a deal that allowed her department of health to purchase $637 million worth of COVID-19 test kits, from a major donor’s company, well above market price was evidence of this. Today, I’d like to believe, this fiscal abuse and pay-to-play behavior ends.

With the expiration of this ‘state of emergency,’ I am certain New Yorkers across the state can breathe easier knowing the political games surrounding COVID-19 are finally starting to unwind. And now, all pandemic-related mandates must come to an end.”

