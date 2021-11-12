Column from Assembly Minority Conference

As Americans, we are blessed with a military comprised of the bravest men and women who are willing to continually risk their lives to keep our country safe. Their unwavering dedication to preserving our freedoms comes at a great expense – physical dangers, time spent apart from loved ones and the willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. We are forever in their debt. The life of a military family is not easy. November is Military Family Appreciation Month, where we recognize the families of our armed forces and offer our sincerest gratitude. The sacrifices and unique challenges of these families are year round, and they deserve our continued support too.

The Assembly Minority Conference has been steadfast in its commitment to our military personnel and their families. Protecting and honoring the families of those who defend our nation and values is one of the Legislature’s fundamental responsibilities. My colleagues and I are committed to fighting for them, just as they fought for us. For more than a decade, we fought for the expansion of scholarships at SUNY and CUNY schools for Gold Star families – the loved ones of deceased or disabled military personnel. The Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute (MERIT) Scholarship program, which provides the costs of tuition, room and board and fees to eligible students, is a tremendous benefit for our Gold Star families.

This week our Conference announced the “No Surrender” Veteran Initiative: Making PTSD a Priority, featuring a series of roundtables aimed at addressing flaws in the state’s health care system with respect to dealing with and treating the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans and other frontline personnel. In that vein, our Conference has proposed several pieces of legislation to further support those who are struggling with PTSD and mental health issues. It is our goal that these events will help shape additional legislation and measures to provide our veterans, and their families, with the resources they need upon returning home.

There are numerous ways, both big and small, we can all show support for our veterans. My second annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive is an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend Christmas at the VA Hospital in Syracuse. Thanks to the generosity of members of the community, last year’s drive was a huge success and we were able to spread holiday cheer to so many. In the true spirit of giving, I am confident this year’s drive will be equally successful.

In the wake of Veterans Day, I implore everyone to reflect on the heavy burden our armed forces and their families must bear. Our country is what it is because of their selflessness. While we take time in November to recognize their sacrifice, for those living it, it’s truly a year round commitment, and for that they deserve our utmost respect and admiration.

