This Week With Claudia

Transparency and a well-informed public are vital components of our self-governing Constitutional Republic! I’m committed to restoring transparency to government, which is why I explain every vote I take on the House floor. Some of the key bills we considered this week are explained below. To read more about these votes and see the full list with explanations of all the legislation considered this week by the House of Representatives, please click here I voted “Yes” on the veto message for H.J. Res. 45, providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education, relating to “Waivers and Modifications of Federal Student Loans,” also known as the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. According to an estimate from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, this unprecedented and illegal taxpayer-funded giveaway could cost as much as $600 billion and will overwhelmingly benefit higher-earners with advanced degrees over hardworking American families. More recent cost estimates suggest that Biden’s plan could cost as much as a trillion dollars. After Congress passed a nullification resolution, President Biden vetoed this resolution so his administration can continue to unconstitutionally spend taxpayer dollars and further their radical wealth redistribution agenda. This is not only a bad policy, but also clearly illegal. The Department of Education does not have the authority to simply forgive billions in student loan debt—only Congress has this power. This veto override required a 2/3 majority to pass and failed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 221-206. I voted “Yes” on H.R. 3799, the CHOICE Arrangement Act. Over the past ten years, health insurance premiums have gone up 130 percent and deductibles have increased by 125 percent. As a result of soaring costs, the number of small firms providing health insurance has decreased from almost 45% to 31% and 75% of businesses with fewer than 200 employees now offer only one healthcare plan. This bill seeks to address this lack of access and affordability by boosting flexible insurance arrangements for employers so they can more affordably provide health insurance coverage to their employees. It will expand Association Health Plans so small businesses can pool together and negotiate a single health plan, allowing them to access the same flexibility and affordability benefits reaped by larger businesses. The bill also codifies employers’ access to stop-loss insurance coverage so they can continue to self-insure and cover themselves from potentially catastrophic healthcare losses. Next, it also codifies the Trump Administration rule creating CHOICE Arrangements, which allow small businesses to offer employees money to buy their own health insurance. Finally, the legislation includes the Small Business Flexibility Act, which requires the Treasury to create a public awareness campaign to notify small businesses about the full range of flexible health coverage options available to them. According to a recent survey, an astonishing 70% of small business employers are not aware of the flexible options available to them, including such things as the Small Business Health Care Tax Credit as well as CHOICE Arrangements. Addressing this knowledge and utilization gap will make it easier for more small businesses to affordably expand health care coverage to their employees. This bill passed the House by a vote of 220-209. I voted “Yes” on H.Res. 521, to censure Adam Schiff, Representative of California’s 30th Congressional District. Congressman Adam Schiff used his position as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee to spread false, damaging, and divisive accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. He also misled the public by releasing a false retelling of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. These lies, and many others, led to investigations that divided our nation, wasted taxpayer dollars, and ultimately led to the first impeachment trial of President Trump. Congressman Schiff abused his position of power as well as the public’s trust, all for personal and political benefit. He undermined the House Intelligence Committee’s essential role in keeping the American people safe. Censuring Adam Schiff and referring him to the House Ethics Committee for these actions send a strong message that this type of behavior is unacceptable and has consequences. This bill passed the House by a vote of 213-209-6.