This Week With Claudia

This week, the Ways and Means Committee had an executive meeting resulting in a vote to publicly release the whistleblower testimony of two different IRS employees who worked directly on the tax evasion case of Hunter Biden.
These testimonies discuss how the Biden Crime Family, through its most notorious proxy, Hunter Biden, repeatedly evaded full accountability for its corrupt schemes to leverage the family name in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the American people. This week’s release of the IRS whistleblower testimony also reveals the extent of interference by the Department of Justice to slow walk and cover up the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial problems.
The testimony is more proof that there is not only a two-tiered justice system, but little justice in America under the current Administration. Ordinary American taxpayers and those not in close affiliation with the party in power face the full force of the law or even abuse of power by federal prosecutors and Washington bureaucrats. House Democrats shamefully attempted to downplay the preferential treatment Hunter Biden received by trying to block the public release of these documents. It is inexcusable and sadly typical of a party that has engaged routinely in the weaponization and abuse of governmental power.
I am committed to ensuring our tax code is applied fairly, even if your last name is ‘Biden.’ No American, not even President Biden or his son Hunter, is above the law. Stay tuned for more information as this investigation unfolds. Watch here.
June 23, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, federal legislation that prohibits recipients of federal funding from discriminating based on sex. Title IX opened up tremendous athletic opportunities for women and girls, guaranteeing them the right to equal athletic opportunities.
In honor of this milestone, I joined female athletes like Riley Gaines to introduce a resolution to designate the week including June 23, 2023, as National Women’s Sports Week, to mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX on June 23, 1972, and to celebrate the growth and success of women’s sports.
At a time when women’s sports are under attack, we must celebrate the remarkable progress we have made since the passage of Title IX and stand united to protect the future ability of women and girls to compete fairly in sports. As we celebrate this National Women’s Sports Week, we reaffirm the importance of protecting Title IX and recognize the countless benefits that come from women’s active participation in sports. Together, we can continue to uplift and inspire the next generation of female athletes!
As a small business owner, I know first-hand the adverse impact Obamacare has had on increasing healthcare costs and making it harder for Main Street businesses to offer their employees competitive options at affordable prices.
Unfortunately, as costs have soared, today nearly 70% of small businesses are not aware of the variety of flexible health insurance coverage opportunities that could be beneficial to them and their employees. To address this gap in knowledge and utilization, I introduced legislation requiring the Treasury Department to notify small businesses of the different flexible health insurance options available to them to provide coverage more affordably to employees.
The CHOICE Arrangement Act that passed this week included my bill. With passage of this package, House Republicans affirmed once again our commitment to expanding consumer choice while enhancing access and affordability. Watch my remarks on this bill here or at the link above.
Transparency and a well-informed public are vital components of our self-governing Constitutional Republic! I’m committed to restoring transparency to government, which is why I explain every vote I take on the House floor.
Some of the key bills we considered this week are explained below. To read more about these votes and see the full list with explanations of all the legislation considered this week by the House of Representatives, please click here.
I voted “Yes” on the veto message for H.J. Res. 45, providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education, relating to “Waivers and Modifications of Federal Student Loans,” also known as the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. According to an estimate from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, this unprecedented and illegal taxpayer-funded giveaway could cost as much as $600 billion and will overwhelmingly benefit higher-earners with advanced degrees over hardworking American families. More recent cost estimates suggest that Biden’s plan could cost as much as a trillion dollars. After Congress passed a nullification resolution, President Biden vetoed this resolution so his administration can continue to unconstitutionally spend taxpayer dollars and further their radical wealth redistribution agenda. This is not only a bad policy, but also clearly illegal. The Department of Education does not have the authority to simply forgive billions in student loan debt—only Congress has this power. This veto override required a 2/3 majority to pass and failed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 221-206.
I voted “Yes” on H.R. 3799, the CHOICE Arrangement Act. Over the past ten years, health insurance premiums have gone up 130 percent and deductibles have increased by 125 percent. As a result of soaring costs, the number of small firms providing health insurance has decreased from almost 45% to 31% and 75% of businesses with fewer than 200 employees now offer only one healthcare plan. This bill seeks to address this lack of access and affordability by boosting flexible insurance arrangements for employers so they can more affordably provide health insurance coverage to their employees. It will expand Association Health Plans so small businesses can pool together and negotiate a single health plan, allowing them to access the same flexibility and affordability benefits reaped by larger businesses. The bill also codifies employers’ access to stop-loss insurance coverage so they can continue to self-insure and cover themselves from potentially catastrophic healthcare losses. Next, it also codifies the Trump Administration rule creating CHOICE Arrangements, which allow small businesses to offer employees money to buy their own health insurance. Finally, the legislation includes the Small Business Flexibility Act, which requires the Treasury to create a public awareness campaign to notify small businesses about the full range of flexible health coverage options available to them. According to a recent survey, an astonishing 70% of small business employers are not aware of the flexible options available to them, including such things as the Small Business Health Care Tax Credit as well as CHOICE Arrangements. Addressing this knowledge and utilization gap will make it easier for more small businesses to affordably expand health care coverage to their employees. This bill passed the House by a vote of 220-209.
I voted “Yes” on H.Res. 521, to censure Adam Schiff, Representative of California’s 30th Congressional District. Congressman Adam Schiff used his position as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee to spread false, damaging, and divisive accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. He also misled the public by releasing a false retelling of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. These lies, and many others, led to investigations that divided our nation, wasted taxpayer dollars, and ultimately led to the first impeachment trial of President Trump. Congressman Schiff abused his position of power as well as the public’s trust, all for personal and political benefit. He undermined the House Intelligence Committee’s essential role in keeping the American people safe. Censuring Adam Schiff and referring him to the House Ethics Committee for these actions send a strong message that this type of behavior is unacceptable and has consequences. This bill passed the House by a vote of 213-209-6.
Following the end of Title 42 authorities, illegal immigrants flooded into New York City, in part due to its sanctuary city status and “right to shelter” policies. The city failed to properly plan for this influx, and upstate New York is paying the price for New York City’s irresponsible governance and the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border. To cope, Governor Kathy Hochul is considering housing migrants in SUNY dormitories and other facilities throughout upstate New York.
I supported a resolution this week demanding that our schools and educational resources be dedicated to our children, not diverted to support unvetted migrants who are entering our country illegally. Especially at a time when many students are struggling with COVID-19-related learning loss, our students should not have valuable resources taken away. Governor Hochul should not be risking the safety of upstate New Yorkers by using our schools and educational resources to cover for the Biden administration’s negligence at the border.
By passing this resolution, we are sending a clear message: we will not tolerate unvetted and unverified migrants taking valuable resources away from our children and communities. We must secure the border now and hold President Joe Biden accountable for his dereliction of duty.
This upcoming week, my office will be hosting a webinar on how the Small Business Administration can provide support and assistance to small businesses across New York’s 24th District. The webinar will provide a general overview of the programs and assistance provided by the Small Business Administration as well as information on how constituents can access and utilize them.
Those interested in attending this webinar should RSVP by emailing [email protected]. Participants who register in advance will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on the morning of the event.
