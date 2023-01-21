This week, I reintroduced a resolution Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that New York State’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional.

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen, which overturned the state’s previous unconstitutional concealed carry law, the CCIA was rammed through the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Hochul on July 1, 2022.

Following this, multiple court cases, such as Antonyuk v. Bruen and Antonyuk v. Nigrelli, were filed challenging the constitutionality of this law. These cases have been working their way through the judicial system, and most recently an emergency motion to vacate was filed with the Supreme Court. While this motion was denied, Justices Alito and Thomas noted that this motion can be refiled if the Second Circuit Court of Appeals does not explain their stay order or expedite consideration of the appeal.

The ability to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution. New York State’s new concealed carry law is just another way that Kathy Hochul is working to limit New Yorkers’ Constitutional rights and attack the Second Amendment. Last June, the Supreme Court repealed New York’s overly restrictive concealed carry laws, and instead of respecting the Court’s opinion, Governor Hochul chose to enact another unconstitutionally restrictive law.

This resolution, which I was honored to reintroduce with colleagues from New York, affirms our belief that New York’s law is unconstitutional and that states should support our Second Amendment rights, not undermine them.