The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.

This week, I had the honor of hosting grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies at two of my new Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. These offices are open and my team of expert caseworkers is ready to serve you!

I currently have three full-time district offices open. In addition to Oswego and Victor, there is also an office in Lockport. My team also has satellite office hours every Tuesday and Thursday in Watertown. Additionally, my office will be announcing mobile office hours starting in February, which will bring our office’s casework expertise directly to residents across the 24th District’s 12 counties.