Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego
The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
This week, I had the honor of hosting grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies at two of my new Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. These offices are open and my team of expert caseworkers is ready to serve you!
I currently have three full-time district offices open. In addition to Oswego and Victor, there is also an office in Lockport. My team also has satellite office hours every Tuesday and Thursday in Watertown. Additionally, my office will be announcing mobile office hours starting in February, which will bring our office’s casework expertise directly to residents across the 24th District’s 12 counties.
On day one of the 118th Congress, my offices across New York’s 24th District were open and ready to serve constituents. Providing top-tier constituent services remains among my top priorities, and my team of expert caseworkers is ready to serve any individual in need of assistance. If you need help with a federal agency, call us today! For more information on how to contact my offices or to share your views with me, please visit my website at tenney.house.gov
This week, I led a letter with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) to New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressing concern over healthcare staffing shortages in New York due to the vaccine mandate that remains in place. The mandate is one factor driving a staffing crisis in New York, which negatively impacts the ability of New Yorkers to access quality healthcare close to home.
In the letter, my fellow New York lawmakers and I wrote, “that the evidence is clear: the staffing shortage affecting New York’s healthcare sector is a crisis and must be addressed. While long-term solutions must also be considered, it is imperative for your administration to drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate immediately so that healthcare workers can return to serving their friends, loved ones, and neighbors. Decades of healthcare experience are being left on the sidelines or pushed into other states as a result of the mandate. This is even more noteworthy given that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director has publicly stated that the vaccine cannot prevent transmission.”
Our essential heroes continue to be attacked and demonized by Kathy Hochul and her unconstitutional policies. Countless hospitals in Upstate New York have been forced to close wings or turn away patients due to the vaccine mandate. It’s time for Governor Hochul to revoke her disastrous COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers across New York.
The letter was also signed by Congressman Anthony D’Esposito (NY-4), Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Congressman George Santos (NY-3), Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17), Congressman Langworthy (NY-23), Congressman Nick LaLota (NY-1), Congressman Mark Molinaro (NY-19), and Congressman Andrew Garbarino (NY-2). Read the full letter here
I sent a letter to the Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission expressing concerns regarding the new national broadband map. This FCC map is essential in determining eligibility for many federal broadband grants, including the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Loan and Grant program and the new Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
There are far too many communities in New York’s 24th District and across the country that still do not have access to reliable broadband.
When broadband companies exaggerate or misstate their service availability in rural and low-income areas, this has a negative impact on everything from economic activity to educational opportunities. The proposed map put forward by the FCC is concerning for many reasons, including its lack of consideration for the rural communities I am honored to represent. I urge the Chairwoman of the FCC to take a deeper look into this issue and reevaluate this map to ensure it better serves all communities. Read the full letter here
.
Continuing to Support our Second Amendment Rights
This week, I reintroduced a resolution Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that New York State’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional.
In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen, which overturned the state’s previous unconstitutional concealed carry law, the CCIA was rammed through the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Hochul on July 1, 2022.
Following this, multiple court cases, such as Antonyuk v. Bruen and Antonyuk v. Nigrelli, were filed challenging the constitutionality of this law. These cases have been working their way through the judicial system, and most recently an emergency motion to vacate was filed with the Supreme Court. While this motion was denied, Justices Alito and Thomas noted that this motion can be refiled if the Second Circuit Court of Appeals does not explain their stay order or expedite consideration of the appeal.
The ability to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution. New York State’s new concealed carry law is just another way that Kathy Hochul is working to limit New Yorkers’ Constitutional rights and attack the Second Amendment. Last June, the Supreme Court repealed New York’s overly restrictive concealed carry laws, and instead of respecting the Court’s opinion, Governor Hochul chose to enact another unconstitutionally restrictive law.
This resolution, which I was honored to reintroduce with colleagues from New York, affirms our belief that New York’s law is unconstitutional and that states should support our Second Amendment rights, not undermine them.
Monthly Webinar Series Kicks Off in January
I would like to invite you to the first installment of our monthly webinar series, which aims to connect residents of New York’s 24th District to the full range of services and programs offered by federal agencies and offices.
This first session will focus on the many services my office offers to constituents, including help expediting passports, assistance with the IRS, and much more. This first webinar will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00AM.
These webinars will be hosted by our constituent services team members and are great opportunities for you to learn how we can assist with issues with a federal agency. To sign up please email [email protected]
Thank You to our Small Businesses
While in Oswego this week, I had the great honor of stopping by for lunch at the Oswego Sub Shop. The meal was fantastic, and the staff was excellent!
As a small business owner, I’ll always support small family businesses just like the Oswego Sub Shop, which has been serving customers for over 50 years. .
