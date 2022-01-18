Gillibrand Announces Open Application Period For FEMA Fire Prevention & Safety Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the application period for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Program will be open from Tuesday, January 18 until Friday, February 18.

The Fire Prevention and Safety Program, a part of FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program, awards grants directly to fire departments as well as academic, public health, and occupational health non-profit organizations to fund fire prevention programs and support firefighter health and safety research. In the 2020 fiscal year, FP&S awarded $2,094,825 in funding to municipalities and non-profits across New York State.

More information about the Fiscal Year 2021 FP&S Program and application process can be found here. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 18 at 5 p.m.

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

