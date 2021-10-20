WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $13,734,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure in New York’s rural communities.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program and will be used to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state.

“Community health depends on access to functional, clean and safe water infrastructure,” said Senator Gillibrand. “By ensuring that water distribution systems in New York’s rural communities are modern and efficient, this federal investment will help alleviate health and sanitary issues that come from a lack of access to clean water. I will continue fighting to ensure that all New York communities have the resources they need to invest in public infrastructure.”

A full list of funding recipients can be found below:

Recipient Grants Loans County Purpose Town of Westfield $920,000 $1,806,000 Chautauqua Construct a public water distribution system within the town of Westfield Town of Dunkirk $2,289,000 Chautauqua Improve approximately 12,900 linear feet of eight-inch water main in the town of Dunkirk Shorewood’s water district Town of Bergen $950,000 $577,000 Genesee Provide additional financing to construct a water distribution system for the Water Benefit Improvement Area project Town of Sullivan $320,000 Madison Create a public water and fire service district in the Town of Sullivan Town of Volney $56,000 $124,000 Oswego Increase municipal water access and improve the health, welfare, and safety of the residents Town of Junius $132,000 Seneca Extend public water service to residents located in a targeted poverty area and help alleviate health and sanitary issues Town of Arcadia $2,167,000 $1,691,000 Wayne Extend public water service to the town’s residents who do not have reliable access to safe potable water Town of Wolcott $2,702,000 Wayne Provide safe and reliable potable water and fire protection to all residences in the Blind Sodus BayWater District

