Today: Gillibrand To Announce Vote To Prevent Government Shutdown

Gillibrand Calls On Republicans To Continue Working With Democrats To Pass Funding Bills For Upcoming Year And A Supplemental Package For Ukraine, Israel And Humanitarian Aid Shutdown Would Have Cost New York’s Economy Millions And Forced Thousands of New York Service Members To Work Without Pay 

November 15, 2023 Contributor

WASHINGTON, D.C. TODAY, Wednesday, November 15th at 11:00 AM: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a video press conference to announce her support for legislation that will prevent a devastating government shutdown that would have harmed New York families. In addition, Gillibrand will call on Republicans to continue working with Democrats on a full-year funding package and a supplemental package that has resources for Israel, Ukraine, humanitarian aid, and border security.

DATE:        TODAY, Wednesday, November 15th   
   
TIME:           11:00 AM
   
RSVP:            HERE   

