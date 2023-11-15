Today: Gillibrand To Announce Vote To Prevent Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – TODAY, Wednesday, November 15th at 11:00 AM: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a video press conference to announce her support for legislation that will prevent a devastating government shutdown that would have harmed New York families. In addition, Gillibrand will call on Republicans to continue working with Democrats on a full-year funding package and a supplemental package that has resources for Israel, Ukraine, humanitarian aid, and border security.

DATE: TODAY, Wednesday, November 15th TIME: 11:00 AM RSVP: HERE

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...